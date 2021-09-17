Dentro de una mente suicida

By Tere Siqueira

Sobreviviente de un intento de suicidio comparte su historia y anima a otros a buscar ayuda

En la celebración de septiembre como el Mes de Concientización sobre la Prevención del Suicidio, Tatiana Martínez compartió la historia de cómo sobrevivió a un intento de suicidio.

Martínez dijo haber crecido con un padre alcohólico y ausente. Cuando era adolescente, sintió una angustia considerable y le resultó difícil afrontar la vida con confianza, incluida la presión de sus amigos por parecer perfecta. Esto la llevo hacia una relación tóxica, depresión y comportamientos de trastornos alimentarios, recordó.

“Fue muy difícil para mí mantener una imagen de lo que todos esperaban de mí”, dijo Martínez. “Cuanto más me esforzaba, más pesados se volvían los problemas en casa. De la misma manera, comencé a salir con mi novio cuando era muy joven, y los problemas en nuestra vida personal rápidamente afectaron y se mezclaron con la dinámica de nuestra relación”.

Durante los tiempos difíciles de Martínez, el suicidio era un pensamiento recurrente, dijo. No se sentía cómoda hablando de su salud mental con su familia.

“La salud mental es un tema muy tabú y complicado de hablar con mi familia”, dijo Martínez. “Entiendo que mi mamá quería que estuviera bien. Ella podía decir que estaba pasando por un momento difícil, pero yo só=lo le decía que todo estaba bien “.

Al mismo tiempo, Martínez se obsesionó con su peso y la idea de que estar delgada le brindaría el reconocimiento y la felicidad que buscaba. Esa meta sólo la condujo a un trastorno alimentario y una tristeza más profunda, dijo.

Los expertos en salud mental afirman que un trastorno alimentario también puede verse como una forma lenta de comportamiento suicida en muchas personas. Para Martínez, fue un grito de ayuda que nadie notó hasta que trató de terminar con su vida para siempre.

“Sentí que no podía respirar, como si me estuviera quedando sin aire”, recordó. “Quería apagar los sentimientos, apagar el dolor, apagar todo”.

Después de su intento de suicidio, Martínez terminó en el hospital. La experiencia significó una segunda oportunidad para ella. Desde entonces, su familia ha estado involucrada en aprender sobre salud mental y crear un sistema de apoyo para ayudarla a mejorar.

“No significa que, después de eso, mejoré mágicamente”, dijo Martínez. “Implicó mucho trabajo duro y personal (para mí) y de aquellos que estaban cerca de mí. Mi familia hizo un esfuerzo por ir a terapia y creo que las cosas se han vuelto un poco más estables en mi vida. Todavía tengo días malos, pero he encontrado fuerza en el baile, donde canalizo todos mis pensamientos; y ahora, sé que es mejor pedir ayuda porque no quiero volver al lugar oscuro donde estaba “.

Martínez anima a las personas que se sienten en ese lugar oscuro a trabajar en su salud mental y no consideren débil buscar ayuda. También anima a las personas a estar atentas a sus seres queridos, a los gritos de ayuda y a buscar apoyo profesional cuando se sientan perdidos.

Nota del editor: Si le preocupa que usted o un ser querido esté experimentando un problema de salud mental, angustia emocional o considerando el suicidio, comuníquese con un profesional de salud mental o llame a la Línea Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio, 1- (800) -273-TALK (8255).

Inside a suicidal mind

Suicide attempt survivor shares story, encourages others to seek help

In observation of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Tatiana Martinez has agreed to share her story of surviving a suicide attempt.

Martinez grew up with an alcoholic and absentee father, she said. As a teenager, she felt considerable anguish and found it challenging to confidently cope with life, including the peer pressure to appear perfect. She slipped into a toxic relationship, depression and eating disorder behaviors, she recalled.

“It was very difficult for me to maintain an image of what everyone expected of me,” Martinez said. “The harder I tried, the heavier burden the problems at home become. In the same way, I started dating my boyfriend when I was very young, and the problems in our personal life quickly affected and mixed with the dynamics of our relationship.”

During Martinez’s difficult times, suicide was a recurring thought, she said. She did not feel comfortable discussing her mental health with her family.

“Mental health is a topic that was very taboo and complicated to talk about with my family,” Martinez said. “I understand that my mom wanted me to be OK. She could tell I was going through a difficult time, but I would just keep telling her that everything was fine.”

At the same time, Martinez became obsessed with her weight and the notion that being thin would bring her the recognition and happiness she sought. That fixation only led to an eating disorder and more profound sadness, she said.

Mental health experts claim that an eating disorder also can be viewed as a slow form of suicidal behavior in many people. For Martinez, it was a cry for help that no one noticed until she tried to end her life for good.

“I felt that I couldn’t breathe, like I was running out of air,” she remembered. “I wanted to turn off the feelings, turn off the pain, turn off everything.”

After her suicide attempt, Martinez ended up in the hospital. The experience meant a second chance for her. Since then, her family has been involved in learning about mental health and creating a support system to help her get better.

“It doesn’t mean that, after that, I magically got better,” Martinez said. “It involved a lot of hard, personal work (for me) and from those who were close to me. My family made an effort to go to therapy, and I think things have slowly become a little more stable in my life. I still have bad days, but I have found strength in dancing, where I channel all my thoughts; and now, I know it is better to ask for help because I don’t want to go back to the dark place where I was.”

Martinez encourages people who feel that they are in that dark place to work on their mental health and not consider it weak to seek help. She also encourages people to be attentive to their loved ones, watch for cries for help and seek professional support whenever they feel lost.

Editor’s note: If you are concerned that your or a loved one is experiencing a mental health concern, emotional distress or considering suicide, contact a mental health professional or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-(800)-273-TALK (8255).