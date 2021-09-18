Recordando a Freddie Joe Castro

Joe Castro

Freddie Joe Castro había puesto su corazón en ser un oficial de policía y, a los 21 años, hizo realidad su sueño. El 23 de agosto marcó el segundo aniversario de su juramento en la fuerza policial de Overland Park. Tristemente, innecesariamente, Freddie observó la ocasión en un ventilador en el hospital donde luchó seriamente, no contra el crimen, sino contra el Covid-19. Ocho días después, perdió la lucha y la comunidad perdió un servidor público dedicado y un hijo nativo muy querido y muy respetado.

“Freddie era joven, entusiasta y muy orgulloso de ser un oficial de policía”, dijo el jefe de policía de Overland Park, Frank Donchez, en un comunicado en Facebook. “Dejó un impacto duradero en nuestro departamento y lo extrañaremos”.

Un individuo feliz con una sonrisa contagiosa; un alma amable; un amado nieto, hijo, hermano, tío, sobrino y primo; un amigo fiel y cariñoso; un alumno de Shawnee Mission West High School; un oficial de asistencia al automovilista serio de Overland Park; un oficial de policía apasionado y entusiasta que será recordado por “su perseverancia y determinación”. Estos adjetivos de Freddie Joe Castro ilustran en parte por qué sus familiares y amigos desconsolados y sus afligidos compañeros de policía lo extrañan tanto.

Freddie fue desarmado a la batalla contra el Covid-19. Según la mayoría de los relatos, no estaba vacunado y le costó la vida. A los 23 años, Freddie perdió la oportunidad de enamorarse, casarse y tener una familia propia. Se perderá décadas de celebraciones familiares, posibles promociones para ascender en las filas del Departamento de Policía de Overland Park e incontables oportunidades de marcar la diferencia.

Su comunidad comparte la pérdida. ¿Cuántas almas pudo haber salvado, ayudado o impactado positivamente el oficial Castro? ¿Qué mejoras podría haber introducido en su comunidad?

En honor a la lealtad de Freddie al departamento, su familia sugirió donaciones a la Fundación de Oficiales de Policía de Overland Park en lugar de flores. Las contribuciones a la organización sin fines de lucro (https://oppof.org/donate-now/) benefician a Cops & Kids y otros programas comunitarios.

Freddie fue enterrado el miércoles pasado. Los partidarios se alinearon en la ruta del funeral para honrarlo.

Nuestra familia de Dos Mundos también lo honra y extiende nuestro más sentido pésame a todos los que están de luto por el sufrimiento sin sentido y la muerte prematura del oficial de policía Freddie Joe Castro.

Remembering Freddie Joe Castro

Freddie Joe Castro had set his heart on being a police officer, and at age 21, he realized his dream. August 23 marked the second anniversary of his being sworn in to the Overland Park police force. Sadly, needlessly, Freddie observed the occasion on a ventilator in the hospital where he earnestly battled, not crime, but Covid-19. Eight days later, he lost the struggle, and the community lost a dedicated public servant and a well-liked, highly regarded native son.

“Freddie was young, enthusiastic and so proud to be a police officer,” Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said in a statement on Facebook. “He left a lasting impact on our department, and we will miss him.”

A happy individual with an infectious smile; a kind soul; a beloved grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin; a loyal, loving friend; a Shawnee Mission West High School alumnus; an earnest Overland Park motorist assist officer; an enthusiastically passionate police officer who will be remembered for “his perseverance and determination.” These snapshots of Freddie Joe Castro illustrate in part why he’s so sorely missed by heartbroken relatives and friends and grieving fellow police officers.

Freddie went unarmed into battle with Covid-19. According to most accounts, he wasn’t vaccinated, and it cost him his life. At age 23, Freddie lost the opportunity to fall in love, marry and have a family of his own. He’ll miss decades of family celebrations, possible promotions to climb the ranks of the Overland Park Police Department and untold chances to make a difference.

His community shares the loss. How many souls might Officer Castro have saved, helped or impacted positively? What improvements might he have introduced in his community?

In honor of Freddie’s loyalty to the department,

his family suggested donations to the Overland Park Police Officer’s Foundation in lieu of flowers. Contributions to the nonprofit organization (https://oppof.org/donate-now/) benefit Cops & Kids and other community programs.

Freddie was buried last Wednesday. Supporters lined the funeral route to honor him.

Our Dos Mundos family honors him, too, and extends our sincere condolences to all those mourning the senseless suffering and premature death of police officer Freddie Joe Castro.