Van Kirk emplea su profesión para ayudar a la comunidad hispana

Aracely Van Kirk

Cada septiembre, en honor al Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana (del 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre), Dos Mundos honra a los latinos cuyos logros han ayudado y/o inspirado a la comunidad. Una de las personas reconocidas este año es Aracely Van Kirk, coordinadora de la oficina de salud del Consulado de México en Kansas City, Missouri, y del Centro de Salud Samuel U. Rodgers.

Originaria de la Ciudad de México, Van Kirk llegó a Estados Unidos en 1994 con los dos hijos de su primer matrimonio. En 1995, comenzó su carrera como trabajadora social en el refugio para mujeres y niños Shalom House en Tucson, Arizona.

Van Kirk se certificó como intérprete médica por el Programa Bridging the Gap, y estudió en el Instituto Técnico ITT, la Universidad Allison y la Universidad Baker. Finalmente, se estableció en la zona de Kansas City, donde conoció a su actual marido.

“Llevo casada con mi actual marido desde el año 2000”, dice Van Kirk. “Juntos tenemos cinco niños, y luego adoptamos tres niñas. Así que ahora tenemos ocho hijos: los suyos, los míos y los nuestros. Además, tenemos cinco nietos y esperamos una en octubre”.

Desde que se mudó a la zona y amplió su familia, Van Kirk ha trabajado para varias organizaciones, como Guadalupe Centers Inc.; Rose Brooks, un centro de violencia doméstica en Kansas City, Missouri; y Children›s Mercy Hospital. También a colaborado con el Consulado de México y Samuel U. Rodgers los últimos 12 años.

“Después de llegar a Kansas City, empecé a trabajar con todas las demás agencias que asisten a la comunidad hispana”, dijo Van Kirk. “Me di cuenta de que las necesidades de la gente que vive en Missouri y Kansas son muy diferentes a las de la gente de la frontera”.

Van Kirk reconoció que él ayudar a la gente ha dado un profundo significado a su carrera profesional. De la misma manera, explicó que la satisfacción de ver qué le va bien a alguien a quien ha ayudado hace que sea difícil encontrar un momento favorito en su carrera.

“No puedo pensar en uno solo”, dijo Van Kirk. “Puedo decir que mi mayor satisfacción es cuándo ayudas a alguien y todo sale bien. Apoyar al que ha tenido un accidente y estás en sus terapias, día tras día, y empieza a caminar con el paso del tiempo. O cuándo mandas a alguien al dentista, y resulta que tiene cáncer en la boca y le ayudas a operarse, y acaba por estar bien”.

Van Kirk aprecia su especial conexión con la comunidad hispana. Considera que ser una representante de dicha comunidad es una gran responsabilidad y una bendición.

Van Kirk expresó que espera seguir contribuyendo con “su pequeña gota de agua” a la comunidad hispana, especialmente a través del programa Ventanilla de Salud en el Consulado de México. Por lo que anima a cualquier persona que necesite ayuda a dirigirse a la Ventanilla de Salud. Donde se les remitirá a profesionales de la salud como médicos, dentistas y pediatras.

Debido a la cercanía que siente con la comunidad hispana, Van Kirk tiene un mensaje relacionado con el COVID que quiere compartir con los hispanos.

“¡Por favor, vacúnense!” Van Kirk pidió. “No tengan miedo. Hay médicos en todas las agencias, clínicas y departamentos de salud de su área. Hablen con ellos; todos están dispuestos a responder a sus preguntas”.

“Tenemos que acabar con la pandemia, y la única manera es que todos nos vacunemos”, añadió. “Esto no es una guerra política; es una guerra de salud, y tenemos que estar juntos para combatirla y dejarla atrás.

Van Kirk uses health care duties to assist Hispanic community

Each September, to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), Dos Mundos honors Latinos whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community. One of this year’s honorees is Aracely Van Kirk, health desk coordinator for the Mexican Consulate in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center.

Originally from Mexico City, Van Kirk arrived in the United States in 1994 with the two children from her first marriage. In 1995, she began her career as a social worker for the Shalom House women’s and children’s shelter in Tucson, Arizona.

Van Kirk became certified as a medical interpreter by the Bridging the Gap Program, and studied at the ITT Technical Institute, Allison University and Baker University. Eventually, she settled in the Kansas City area, where she met her current husband.

“I’ve been married to my current husband since 2000,” Van Kirk said. “Together, we have five boys, and then we adopted three girls. So now, we have eight children – yours, mine and ours. Plus, we have five grandchildren and are expecting one … in October.”

Since moving to the area and expanding her family, Van Kirk has worked for various organizations, including Guadalupe Centers Inc.; Rose Brooks, a domestic violence center in Kansas City, Missouri; and Children’s Mercy Hospital. She has served with the Mexican Consulate and Samuel U. Rodgers the past 12 years.

“After I came to Kansas City, I started working with all the other agencies that assist the Hispanic community,” Van Kirk said. “I realized that the needs of people living in Missouri and Kansas are very different from the needs of people on the border.”

Helping people has given a deep meaning to Van Kirk’s professional career, she said. The satisfaction of seeing life turn out well for someone she has helped makes finding a favorite moment in her career difficult, she acknowledged.

“I can’t think of just one,” Van Kirk said. “I can tell you that my greatest satisfaction is when you help someone and everything turns out well. Supporting the one who had an accident and you’re in their therapies, day in and day out, and they start walking as time goes on. Or when you send someone to the dentist, and it turns out that they have cancer in their mouth and you help them get operated on, and they end (up) perfectly fine.”

Van Kirk appreciates her special connection with the Hispanic community. She considers being representative of the community a great responsibility and a blessing.

Van Kirk hopes to keep contributing “her little drop of water” to the Hispanic community, particularly through serving with the Ventanilla de Salud program at the Mexican Consulate, she said. She encourages anyone needing assistance to reach out to Ventanilla de Salud. They will be referred to health care professionals such as doctors, dentists and pediatricians, Van Kirk assured.

Because of the closeness she feels to the Hispanic community, Van Kirk has a COVID-related message she wants to share with Hispanics.

“Please get vaccinated!” Van Kirk urged. “Don’t be afraid. There are doctors in all the agencies, clinics and health departments in your area. Talk to them; they are all willing to answer your questions.”

“We need to end the pandemic, and the only way is for all of us to get vaccinated,” she added. “This is not a political war; it’s a health war, and we need to stand together to fight it and put it behind us.”