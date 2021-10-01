Voces Consulares: Los Cultivos de Lexington

By Alfonso Navarro Bernachi

La tarde del último lunes de verano un equipo del Consulado de México viajó a Lexington para visitar a trabajadores agrícolas mexicanos, conocer sus necesidades y presentar información sobre nuestros servicios.

Lexington es cabecera de una de las diez zonas de cultivo más importantes en Missouri, el condado Lafayette cuya producción de granos, oleaginosas, frijol y chícharo, entre otros, genera ventas por más

de 130 millones de dólares al año.

Entre quienes contribuyen a generar esta riqueza hay personas trabajadoras mexicanas con visas H2A para labores agrícolas temporales que cada año se trasladan a esta y otras partes de Estados Unidos.

De acuerdo con el censo más reciente del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos, 246 (21 por ciento) de las mil 175 granjas en el condado Lafayette contratan jornaleros.

Las visitas a granjas y huertos son acciones de asistencia y protección consular para personas mexicanas. Ofrecen información y servicios a los que de otra manera no tendrían acceso por encontrarse en zonas aisladas y lejos del consulado.

Contribuyen también a evitar abusos y a detector casos que requieran orientación, asistencia legal o protección consular para nuestra población, sin importar su condición migratoria.

Esta labor se fortalece con apoyo de organizaciones y personas aliadas, como Legal Aid of Western Missouri y su red de abogadas y especialistas, así como UMOS, entidad sin fines de lucro cuyos servicios educativos y comunitarios para la población migrante en Lexington son un factor de generación de confianza entre las personas trabajadoras y sus familias.

Conforme lo permita el clima, en las seis o siete semanas entre el 20 de septiembre y los primeros días de noviembre, cada lunes por la tarde UMOS realizará estos encuentros con personas trabajadoras migrantes al final de sus jornadas, proveyendo despensas y ropa, atención médica preventiva, y facilitando servicios como las visitas consulares.

Aunque una amenaza de tormenta mantuvo en sus casas a muchas personas la tarde de nuestra visita a Lexington, el equipo del consulado informó sobre sus derechos a quienes pudieron asistir. También se orientó a alguien que desea pasaporte para su hija, a quien quiere registrar con la nacionalidad Mexicana a sus hijos y a connacionales que prevén viajar por tierra a México a final de año. Avanzamos para informar, proteger y fortalecer a nuestra población en Missouri, Kansas y el oeste de Oklahoma.

The Fields of Lexington

On the afternoon of the last Monday of summer, a Mexican Consulate team traveled to Lexington to visit Mexican agricultural workers, learn about their needs, and hand them information about our services.

Lexington is the county seat of one of the ten most important growing areas in Missouri, Lafayette County, whose production of grains, oilseeds, dry beans and peas, among others, generates sales of more than 130 million dollars a year.

Among those who contribute to generate this wealth are Mexican workers who have been granted H2A visas for temporary agricultural work who each year move to this and other parts of the United States.

According to the most recent census from the United States Department of Agriculture, 246 (21 percent) of the one thousand 175 farms in Lafayette County hire laborers.

These visits to farms and orchards are consular actions taken to provide assistance and protection to Mexican nationals. They offer information and services to those that otherwise would not have access to them because they live in isolated areas and far from the consulate.

They also help prevent abuses and detect cases that require guidance, legal assistance or consular protection for our population, regardless of their migratory status.

This task is strengthened with the support of allied organizations and individuals, such as Legal Aid of Western Missouri and its network of lawyers and specialists, as well as UMOS, a nonprofit entity whose educational and community services for the migrant population in Lexington are a factor in trust building among working

people and their families.

As weather permits, in the six or seven weeks between September 20 and the first days of November, every Monday afternoon UMOS will hold these meetings with migrant workers at the end of their working day, providing pantry items and clothing, preventive medical attention, and facilitating services such as the consular visits.

Although the threat of a storm kept many people in their homes the afternoon of our visit to Lexington, the consulate team did informed those who were able to attend, about their rights.

They also provided orientation to someone who wants a passport for a daughter, those who want to register children with the Mexican nationality and to fellow nationals who plan to travel to Mexico by land at the end of the year.

We are moving forward to inform, protect, and empower our communities in Missouri, Kansas, and the western half of Oklahoma.