Los Chiefs celebran el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana

Story by Chara – Photos by Kansas City Chiefs/Steve Sanders

Los Kansas City Chiefs reconocieron las contribuciones de los latinos del área, incluidos artistas y organizaciones, cuando se enfrentaron a Los Ángeles Chargers el domingo (26 de septiembre) en el GEHA Field del Arrowhead Stadium.

Los Chiefs organizaron un festival latino durante el partido de la AFC West. Los artistas que participaron incluyeron a Ángela Michell, Lori Molina, Erick Félix, Adelina López, Alfredo Ozzy, Daniel García Román y Laura Flores. Los artistas del medio tiempo incluyeron a Mariachi Estrella KC, Sabor a Perú, Grupo Folklórico Izcalli, Grupo Folklórico Atotonilco y Grupo Quimbaya KC.

Además, dos personas fueron homenajeadas. Terrie Rivera fue reconocida como la homenajeada del Tributo a las Tropas. Rivera comenzó su carrera militar en la Reserva del Ejército de Estados Unidos en 1976.

Octavio “Chato” Villalobos fue reconocido como el Héroe de Ciudad Natal. Nacido en California pero criado en Kansas City, Villalobos ha trabajado con el Departamento de Policía de Kansas City (Missouri). Se ha hecho conocido por su trabajo con los jóvenes y su apoyo al Westside Community Action Network Center.

“Chato ha sido y es un líder en nuestras comunidades”, dijo la directora ejecutiva y fundadora del Latino Arts Foundation, Deanna Muñoz. “Él ha servido, guiado y apoyado a todos nosotros, y especialmente a nuestros hijos. Ha creado programas y (brindado) tutoría, que van desde el voluntariado hasta la justicia social y la universidad. Chato nunca dice: ‘No puedo’. Él dice ‘¿Cómo puedo?’ Y les enseña a los jóvenes de nuestra comunidad cómo ser también servidores para quienes lo rodean. … Somos maestros y queremos asegurarnos de que las generaciones venideras… tengan los recursos, el acceso y las oportunidades que todos merecemos. ¡Es un elemento básico y un héroe local en nuestra comunidad!”

El reconocimiento de Villalobos y otros fue “para todos nosotros”, dijo Muñoz.

“Este es un primer paso para darles a aquellos que durante mucho tiempo merecieron tener el foco en ellos y que las generaciones futuras vean que ellos también pueden liderar, tal como lo han hecho los que se destacan”, dijo. “¡Mi corazón se acelera!”

Chiefs host National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Story by Chara – Photos by Kansas City Chiefs/Steve Sanders

The Kansas City Chiefs recognized the contributions of area Latinos, including artists and organizations, when they faced the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday (Sept. 26) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs hosted a Latinx festival during the AFC West meeting. Artists who participated included Angela Michell, Lori Molina, Erick Felix, Adelina Lopez, Alfredo Ozzy, Daniel Garcia Roman and Laura Flores. Halftime performers included Mariachi Estrella KC, Sabor a Peru, Grupo Folklorico Izcalli, Grupo Folklorico Atotonilco and Grupo Quimbaya KC.

In addition, two people were honored. Terrie Rivera was recognized as the Tribute to the Troops honoree. Rivera started her military career with the U.S. Army Reserve in 1976.

Octavio “Chato” Villalobos was recognized as the Hometown Hero. Born in California but raised in Kansas City, Villalobos has worked with the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department. He has become known for his work with young people and his support of the Westside Community Action Network Center.

“Chato has been, and is, a leader in our communities,” Latino Arts Foundation CEO and founder Deanna Munoz (Muñoz in Spanish) said. “He has served, mentored and given support to all of us – and especially our children. He has created programs and (provided) mentorship, ranging (in areas) from volunteerism to social justice to college. Chato never says, ‘I can’t.’ He says, ‘How can I?’ and teaches the youth in our community how to also be a servant to those around him. … We are teachers and want to ensure generations after … (us) have the resources, access and opportunities we all deserve. He is a staple and a hometown hero in our community!”

The recognition of Villalobos and others was “for all of us,” Munoz said.

“This is a first step in giving those who for a long time deserved to have the spotlight on them and for future generations to see they too can lead, just as the ones being highlighted have,” she said. “My heart is soaring!”