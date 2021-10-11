Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 40 • 10/14/21 – 10/20/21

In this issue

• Alexis Ibarra participará en el juego de fútbol All-American High School

• Tiroteo en escuela de Texas deja cuatro heridos

• Charlie’s House trabaja para salvar la vida de los niños

Share:

More Posts

México es la otra migra

By Jorge Ramos En México nos quejamos y protestamos, con razón, cuando maltratan a los inmigrantes mexicanos en Estados Unidos. Pero miembros de la Guardia

Taco Royale set for Friday in KCK

By Chara Kansas City area residents will have a chance to enjoy tacos while supporting small businesses during a special event Friday (Sept. 10).The event,

Related Posts

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook Twitter Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1702 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper