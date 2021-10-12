Voces Consulares: Patrimony: It is best to be prepared (II)

By Lee Wong Medina

The consulates of Mexico constantly promote the full integration of Mexican-descent persons to their new communities of residence in the United States.

To achieve this and among other efforts, the consulates implement programs and outreach on financial literacy, with the support of local allies.

The goal is to educate Mexican-descent persons on how to take advantage of the services of banks, savings institutions, credit unions and mortgage products to increase their economic security.

To highlight these efforts, every year our consular network implements a special activity: the Comprehensive Financial Literacy Week for Mexicans Abroad (or SEF, for its Spanish acronym).

SEF is about a series of workshops, presentations, media interviews and social media streaming on topics such as retirement savings, home acquisition, opening bank accounts, creating credit history, and recovering 401K savings in Mexico (commonly known as AFORE), among many others.

In 2021, the SEF will take place from Monday, June 14 through Monday, June 21, and at the Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City a calendar with informative talks in Spanish will be available at social media, with activities that will clarify any questions from the community on credit, savings, taxes and AFORE.

Acknowledging those returning to Mexico, the SEF will also incorporate information on how to enroll to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS, in Spanish) and on how to open and manage bank accounts back home.

You can look up the complete calendar of the SEF activities in our website

http://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/kansascity or email out Community Outreach Department at imekan@sre.gob.mx

Spread the word and follow us during the SEF 2021 on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter: we are @ConsulMexKan

Patrimonio (II): Semana de Educación Financiera

Los consulados de México en Estados Unidos fomentan de manera continua que las personas mexicanas se integren plenamente a sus nuevas comunidades de residencia en los Estados Unidos.

Para este objetivo y entre otros esfuerzos, los consulados cuentan con programas y campañas de educación financiera, que operan con el apoyo de aliados locales.

El objetivo es enseñar a las personas mexicanas a aprovechar servicios bancarios, de cajas de ahorro, uniones de crédito y las hipotecarias en los Estados Unidos, entre otros recursos, para mejorar su seguridad económica.

Para subrayar dichos esfuerzos, la red consular de México realiza cada año una actividad especial: la Semana de Educación Financiera Integral para Mexicanos en el Exterior (SEF).

La SEF consiste en una serie de talleres, presentaciones, entrevistas en medios de comunicación, y transmisiones en redes sociales sobre temas como ahorro para el retiro, la adquisición de vivienda, la apertura de cuentas de banco, la creación de historial crediticio, y la recuperación de AFORES en México, entre varios otros.

En 2021, la SEF tendrá lugar del lunes 14 al lunes 21 de junio, y en el Consulado de México en Kansas City se han programado pláticas en español que estarán disponibles en redes sociales, y que permitirán atender dudas de la comunidad sobre crédito, ahorro, impuestos y AFORE.

En reconocimiento a quienes vuelven a México, la SEF también incluirá información sobre cómo afiliarse a la cobertura del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, y sobre cómo abrir y administrar cuentas bancarias en nuestro país.

Consulte el calendario completo de la SEF en nuestro sitio web http://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/kansascity o escriba a imekan@sre.gob.mx de nuestra área de Asuntos Comunitarios.

¡Pase la voz y síganos durante la SEF 2021 en Facebook, YouTube, Instagram y Twitter: Somos @ConsulMexKan