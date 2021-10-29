Voces Consulares: Copalli, Catrina y Kansas City

By Alfonso Navarro Bernachi

El copal, o copalli en náhuatl, y la calavera catrina son parte de los incontables objetos, imágenes y tradiciones que componen la celebración de Día de Muertos.

Centenaria, sorprendente y cada vez más presente en varias partes del mundo, esta tradición es reflejo de la diversidad cultural de México y, en particular, de cada persona y comunidad que todos los años, al recordar y celebrar la vida de quienes han partido, también recrean con ofrendas, altares y flores la fuerza que la anima y enriquece al paso del tiempo.

En Kansas City el Día de Muertos tiene un lugar especial.

Por más de un siglo ha habido presencia de población migrante mexicana en la región y por ello organizaciones que promueven el fortalecimiento comunitario han incorporado esta conmemoración a su agenda cultural con diseño de altares, desfiles alegóricos, gastronomía y actividades familiares. Todas con sabor a esta región de Medio Oeste –como el sincretismo que observamos en los altares de la galería comunitaria de Mattie Rhodes- y con su innegable y reconocible esencia mexicana. ¡Qué mejor reconocimiento al hecho de que la migración enriquece a las sociedades de destino!

Así, a partir de 2010 el Museo Nelson-Atkins organiza una celebración de Día de Muertos que ha permitido ampliar el conocimiento de esta tradición mexicana en el área metropolitana de Kansas City y más allá, incorporando la creatividad de la niñez, artistas locales y personas de diversas comunidades en la producción de altares y actividades culturales.

Particularmente emotivo es observar las ofrendas de quienes recuerdan a familiares, amigos y seres queridos con mensajes escritos en varios idiomas durante este festival, a cuya organización colabora el Consulado de México.

Así como el copalli se emplea para sahumar templos y casas desde hace siglos por pueblos originarios de México y forma parte del Día de Muertos, hay componentes que se incorporaron después, como la calavera catrina en el siglo XX. En el caso de Kansas City, la participación entusiasta de instituciones y personas amigas de México, organizaciones comunitarias, personas migrantes y público en general han contribuido a enriquecer esta tradición.

Pasa la voz

En 2008 la celebración del Día de Muertos fue inscrita en la Lista Representativa del Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial de la Humanidad de la UNESCO, la Organización de Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura, por el valor y prevalencia de las variadas actividades que la componen.

Copalli, Catrina and Kansas City

The copal, or copalli in Nahuatl, and the catrina skull are part of the countless objects, images and traditions that are components of the Day of the Dead celebration.

Centenary, surprising and increasingly present in various parts of the world, this tradition is a reflection of the cultural diversity of Mexico and, in particular, of each person and community that every year, remembering and celebrating the lives of those who have left, also recreate with offerings, altars and flowers the force that animates it and enriches it over time.

In Kansas City Día de Muertos has a special place.

For more than a century there has been a presence of Mexican migrant population in the region and therefore organizations that promote community empowerment have incorporated this commemoration into their cultural agenda with the design of altars, allegorical parades, gastronomy and family activities. All with the flavor of the Midwest region – like the syncretism that we observe in the altars at Mattie Rhodes community gallery – and with its undeniable and recognizable Mexican essence. What better recognition of the fact that migration enriches destination societies!

Thus, starting in 2010, the Nelson-Atkins Museum organizes a celebration of the Day of the Dead that has allowed to expand the knowledge of this Mexican tradition in the metropolitan area of Kansas City and beyond, incorporating the creativity of children, local artists and people of diverse backgrounds in the production of altars and cultural activities.

It is particularly emotional to observe the offerings of those who remember family, friends and loved ones with messages written in various languages during this festival, which the Consulate of Mexico collaborates with.

Just as copalli has been used to smoke temples and houses for centuries by indigenous peoples of Mexico and is part of the Day of the Dead, there are components that were incorporated later, such as the Catrina skull in the 20th century. In the case of Kansas City, the enthusiastic participation of institutions and friends of Mexico, community organizations, migrants and the general public have contributed to enriching this tradition.

Spread the word

In 2008 the celebration of the Day of the Dead was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, for its value and prevalence of the various activities that compose it.