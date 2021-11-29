Garcia working to help students during pandemic

By Chara

As part of our series on how students and school staff are being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dos Mundos recently talked to Alexis Garcia, a bilingual school counselor at Antioch Middle School in Gladstone, Missouri.

Garcia, who has worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels, meets with students and offers group sessions to help them to cope with the challenges they might be facing.

“I help students with academic and or social/emotional issues,” she said. “I also help students with career and college prep. I work together with teachers, parents and the community to help advocate and support our students.”

Garcia is glad to be back in school with her students, but classrooms and education overall are different in a COVID-19 world, she acknowledged.

“I’m not sure they will ever fully go back to how they were before the pandemic,” she said. “There are still precautions in place and we are still in a pandemic, which means things are not back to ‘normal.’”

“Our students have missed a lot of school, they have missed experiences and have not been able to mature like they usually would,” she continued. “We are focusing on making sure our students are safe and making sure we are meeting their needs – and that looks different than it has in most years.”

One of the biggest challenges Garcia faces is dealing with students’ mental health issues, she said.

“There is an increase in anxiety and depression in students,” Garcia said. “I have also seen more students struggling with things like self-harm and suicidal thoughts and I think that is due to various reasons. The pandemic has exacerbated symptoms for our students. I also think it is due to the use of social media. It can be incredibly isolating for students, which can make problems worse.”

Garcia advises parents whose children are displaying behavioral changes to talk to their children, teachers and school staff.

“We are there to support our students and their families as well,” she said.

“I would also advise parents to talk to their children. Taking time to really listen to and have your children feel heard and valued can make a big difference.”

García trabaja para ayudar a estudiantes durante la pandemia

Como parte de nuestra serie sobre cómo los estudiantes y el personal escolar están siendo desafiados por la pandemia del COVID-19, Dos Mundos habló recientemente con Alexis García, una consejera escolar bilingüe en Antioch Middle School en Gladstone, Missouri.

García, quien ha trabajado en los niveles de primaria, intermedio y secundaria, se reúne con los estudiantes y ofrece sesiones grupales para ayudarlos a hacer frente a los desafíos que podrían estar enfrentando.

“Ayudo a los estudiantes con problemas académicos o sociales/emocionales”, dijo. “También ayudo a los estudiantes con la preparación profesional y universitaria. Trabajo junto con maestros, padres y la comunidad para ayudar a defender y apoyar a nuestros estudiantes”.

García está contenta de estar de regreso en la escuela con sus estudiantes, pero las aulas y la educación en general son diferentes en un mundo COVID-19, reconoció.

“No estoy segura de que alguna vez vuelvan a ser como eran antes de la pandemia”, dijo. “Todavía hay precauciones y todavía estamos en una pandemia, lo que significa que las cosas no han vuelto a la ‘normalidad’”.

“Nuestros estudiantes han faltado mucho a la escuela, se han perdido experiencias y no han podido madurar como lo harían normalmente”, continuó. “Nos estamos enfocando en asegurarnos de que nuestros estudiantes estén seguros y en asegurarnos de que estamos satisfaciendo sus necesidades, y eso se ve diferente de lo que ha sido en la mayoría de los años”.

Uno de los mayores desafíos que enfrenta García es lidiar con los problemas de salud mental de los estudiantes, dijo.

“Hay un aumento de ansiedad y depresión en los estudiantes”, dijo García. “También he visto a más estudiantes luchando con cosas como autolesiones y pensamientos suicidas y creo que eso se debe a varias razones. La pandemia ha agravado los síntomas de nuestros estudiantes. También creo que se debe al uso de las redes sociales. Puede ser increíblemente aislante para los estudiantes, lo que puede empeorar los problemas”.

García aconseja a los padres cuyos hijos están mostrando cambios de comportamiento que hablen con sus hijos, maestros y personal escolar.

“Estamos allí para apoyar a nuestros estudiantes y sus familias también”, dijo. “También recomendaría a los padres que hablen con sus hijos. Tomarse el tiempo para escuchar realmente a sus hijos y hacer que se sientan escuchados y valorados puede hacer una gran diferencia”.