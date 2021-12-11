Mariachi Los Camperos brings a part of Mexico to Yardley Hall

By Tere Siqueira

On Dec. 4, Mariachi Los Camperos filled Yardley Hall in the Midwest Trust Center with traditional Mexican music.

Starting at 8 p.m., the Los Angeles-based, Grammy Award-winning group performed a two-hour show that included Christmas jingles and tunes in English. The production – a part of the Midwest Trust Center Series at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas – also featured dancers to liven up the concert.

For many Kansas City area residents, the Christmas-themed event represented their return to a theater. With that in mind, Johnson County Community College worked to keep health protocols as its top priority.

The event brought members of the Hispanic community together. Those attending included Dos Mundos founder Clara Reyes. There was an air of nostalgia and happiness to the event, Reyes said.

Reyes also said the mariachis’ faces indicated surprise and excitement at seeing the big Latino crowd together. It was a memorable Christmas event for everyone in attendance, she said.

Bringing ethnic music and dances to the area adds value to the community by offering a piece of the culture to people originally from Mexico and connecting those Mexican-Americans who have never been to Mexico, Reyes said.

“I think we have to thank … Johnson County Community College for bringing us such beautiful shows from our lands,” she said. “To the community, it is important that we respond to these events so that they continue to bring them. I think that, for many people, this was … (their) first outing after COVID – and that made it more special.”

Mariachi Los Camperos transporta una parte de México a Yardley Hall

El 4 de diciembre, Mariachi Los Camperos llenó Yardley Hall en el Midwest Trust Center con música tradicional mexicana.

A partir de las 8 p.m., el grupo ganador del Grammy, con sede en Los Ángeles, realizó un espectáculo de dos horas que incluyó jingles y melodías navideñas en inglés. La producción, que forma parte de Midwest Trust Center Series en Johnson County Community College en Overland Park, Kansas, también contó con bailarines para amenizar el concierto.

Para muchos residentes del área de Kansas City, el evento con temática navideña representó su regreso al teatro. Con eso en mente, Johnson County Community College trabajó por mantener los protocolos de salud como su máxima prioridad.

El evento reunió a miembros de la comunidad hispana. Entre los asistentes estaba la fundadora de Dos Mundos, Clara Reyes. Hubo un aire de nostalgia y alegría en el evento, dijo Reyes.

Reyes también mencionó que los rostros de los mariachis indicaban sorpresa y entusiasmo al ver a la gran multitud latina junta. Fue un evento navideño memorable para todos los asistentes.

Reyes añadió que el llevar música y bailes étnicos al área agrega valor a la comunidad al ofrecer una parte de la cultura a personas originarias de México y conectar a los mexicano-estadounidenses que nunca han estado en México.

“Creo que tenemos que agradecer a Johnson County Community College por traernos espectáculos tan hermosos de nuestras tierras”, dijo. “Para la comunidad, es importante que respondamos a estos eventos para que sigan llevándolos. Creo que, para muchas personas, esta fue… su primera salida después de COVID, y eso la hizo más especial”.