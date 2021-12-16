How to stay healthy during the holidays

Commentary by chara

Thankfully, after being separated for a long time because of the COVID pandemic, many families are celebrating the holidays together again.

If you are gathering with your loved ones this holiday season, it is important to stay healthy and take some precautions. Here are a few tips to help you to do so:

*Wash your hands: The general rule is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom or before eating. In addition, if you are going out, try to carry hand sanitizer with you and use it accordingly when touching surfaces.

*Eat healthy foods: Try to eat vegetables and fruits that strengthen your immune system.

*Do not overload your body: Get plenty of rest when needed. If your immune system is strong, it will be difficult for bacteria and viruses to enter your body.

*Get vaccinated: Winter is cold and flu season. So get your flu shot. If possible, get your COVID booster shot, too.

*Avoid getting out if you are sick: If you catch a cold, stay home, so you do not spread your illness. It is important that you give your body plenty of rest to recover and visit a health professional if needed.

*Avoid drinking and driving: If you go to a holiday party and you are driving, stay away from alcohol. If you decide to drink, it is better to ride with someone who is not drinking. If you cannot ride with someone, travel by cab or public bus, if they are available.

Have a happy, and healthy, holiday season.

Cómo mantenerse saludable durante las fiestas de fin de año

Afortunadamente, después de estar separados durante mucho tiempo debido a la pandemia del COVID, muchas familias están celebrando las fiestas juntas nuevamente.

Si se reúne con sus seres queridos en esta temporada navideña, es importante mantenerse saludable y tomar algunas precauciones. A continuación, se ofrecen algunos consejos que le ayudarán a hacerlo:

*Lávese las manos: La regla general es lavarse las manos durante al menos 20 segundos después de ir al baño o antes de comer. Además, si va a salir, trate de llevar desinfectante para manos y utilícelo en consecuencia cuando toque superficies.

*Coma alimentos saludables: trate de comer verduras y frutas que fortalezcan su sistema inmunológico.

*No sobrecargue su cuerpo: descanse lo suficiente cuando sea necesario. Si su sistema inmunológico es fuerte, será difícil que las bacterias y los virus entren en su cuerpo.

*Vacúnese: el invierno es temporada de resfriados y gripe. Así que vacúnese contra la gripe. Si es posible, hágase colocar también su vacuna de refuerzo del COVID.

*Evite salir si está enfermo: Si se resfría, quédese en casa para no contagiar su enfermedad. Es importante que le dé a su cuerpo suficiente descanso para recuperarse y que visite a un profesional de la salud si es necesario.

*Evite beber y conducir: si va a una fiesta y está conduciendo, manténgase alejado del alcohol. Si decide beber, es mejor viajar con alguien que no esté bebiendo. Si no puede viajar con alguien, viaje en taxi o autobús público, si están disponibles.

Que tengan una temporada navideña feliz y saludable.