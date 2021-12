Many traditions come with Las Posadas

By Tere Siqueira

Starting Thursday (Dec. 16), many Mexicans and Mexican expatriates will participate in a holiday tradition that has been observed in Mexico since Spanish colonial times: Las Posadas.

The origin of Las Posadas is religious in nature, representing the pilgrimage of Joseph and Mary on their way to Bethlehem. But since the late 18th century, the observance has become a part of popular culture and tied in with Christmas festivities, celebrated by both family and friends.

Some of the most common traditions of Las Posadas include the following:

*Dates of observance: The festivities take place over nine days before Christmas. Each year, they begin on Dec. 16 and end on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). Each of the nine days represents a value, such as humility, strength, detachment, charity, trust, justice, purity, joy and generosity.

*Breaking the pinata (piñata in Spanish): It is customary to break a pinata with seven spikes representing the seven deadly sins. Breaking the pinata means the victory of good over evil.

The person who hits the pinata must be blindfolded because it represents the believer who will overcome sin with faith. In addition, the pinata must have fruits or candies in it to represent God’s goodness and rewarding the souls of sinners for having defeated sin.

*Traditional food: Food is a fixture of Las Posadas. Although the menu varies by region, and even by home, some foods are musts. Some of the traditional dishes include corn (elotes), flautas, quesadillas, tostadas, tamales and bunuelos. Hot drinks also are a must during the winter holiday season, particularly fruit punch.

*Singing: Pilgrims and lodgers sing a traditional litany. When asking for a posada, singing alternates between the hosts (the group inside the house) and the pilgrims (the group outside the house).

Las múltiples tradiciones que vienen con Las Posadas

A partir del jueves (16 de diciembre), muchos mexicanos y expatriados mexicanos participarán en una tradición navideña que se ha observado en México desde la época colonial española: Las Posadas.

El origen de Las Posadas es de carácter religioso, representando la peregrinación de José y María en camino a Belén. Pero desde finales del siglo XVIII, la celebración se ha convertido en parte de la cultura popular y está vinculada con las festividades navideñas, celebradas tanto por familiares como por amigos.

Algunas de las tradiciones más comunes de Las Posadas incluyen las siguientes: