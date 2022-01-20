Scholarships and Grants 2022

National Scholarship The Dream US

For high school or community college graduates. You need to have DACA or TPS or meet TheDream.US immigration eligibility criteria and qualify for in-state tuition at one of our Partner Colleges to receive this scholarship. We also offer an online college option. The Scholarship is for up to $16,500 for an associate’s degree and $33,000 for a bachelor’s degree.

For more info visit: https://thedream.us/scholarships/

Opportunity Scholarship The Dream US

For high school graduates who live in targeted, locked-out states that do not offer in-state tuition to DREAMers – or bar you from attending state colleges and universities altogether. You need to have DACA, TPS or came to the country before November 1, 2016, and otherwise meet the DACA criteria and be admitted to one of our Opportunity Partner Colleges to receive this scholarship. The Scholarship is for up to $80,000 to cover tuition, fees, and on-campus housing and meals for a bachelor’s degree.

For more info visit: https://thedream.us/scholarships/

Cesar Chavez Scholarship at UCMO

The Cesar Chavez Scholarship is available through the University of Central Missouri for a graduating high school senior of the Kansas City metropolitan area (see below for eligible counties) planning to attend the University of Central Missouri. The Cesar Chavez Scholarship totals $12,500 and is distributed over four years/eight semesters ($3125 per year). This scholarship can be used to cover direct costs the student will incur for attendance at UCM. Funds can be applied to tuition and fees, housing or books. Scholarships can be reduced on a student-by-student basis if grant and scholarship funding received is more than the direct cost to the student.

For more info visit: www.ucmo.edu

Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City

U.S. citizens, permanent residents, DACA and undocumented students are eligible for the IME Becas Scholarship Program. Funding depends on what the Consulate has available. For more details, contact the Mexican Consulate: (816) 556-0800

Hispanic Scholarship Development Fund

The Hispanic Development Fund is focused in providing assistance to students in the community that are looking to attend college. Their application for scholarships is currently open and its deadline is on February 1, 2022.

To apply and for more information, you can visit: https://hdfkc.org/scholarships.

HSF Scholarship

Applications are open for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund Program. Deadline is Feb. 15. For more info, visit https://www.hsf.net/scholarship.

Earnest Scholarship The Earnest Spring Scholarship Fund awards $5,000 to 10 deserving students. Deadline is Jan. 31. More info: https://app.goingmerry.com/scholarships/the-earnest-scholarship/12002

Burger King Scholarship

https://burgerking.scholarsapply.org/

Kansas Career Technical Workforce Grant

The Career Technical Workforce Grant is available to students enrolled in an eligible career technical education program operated by a designated Kansas educational institution that has been identified as offering a technical certificate or associate of applied science degree program in a high cost, high demand, or critical industry field. Designated Kansas educational institutions include technical colleges, community colleges, and public four-year colleges that award associate of applied science degrees; and Washburn Institute of Technology. Only technical certificate and associate of applied science degree programs are included among the eligible programs. Preference in awarding goes to applicants with financial need.

Priority Deadline: May 1.

Kansas Comprehensive Grant

The Kansas Comprehensive Grant is available to needy Kansas residents enrolled full-time at eighteen private colleges and universities located in Kansas, the six state universities, and Washburn University. This grant is funded by the state of Kansas. The Kansas Legislature provides limited assistance to financially needy students. To be considered you must complete and submit the FAFSA, listing one or more eligible colleges in the FAFSA. The funding level allows about 1 in 3 eligible students to be assisted with award amounts ranging from $200 – $3,500 at the private institutions and $100 – $1,500 at the public institutions. This grant is based on financial need.

Priority Deadline: April 1.

Kansas Ethnic Minority Scholarship

The Kansas Ethnic Minority Scholarship program is designed to assist academically competitive students who are identified as members of any of the following ethnic/racial groups: African American; American Indian or Alaskan Native; Asian or Pacific Islander; or Hispanic. Scholarship selection is based on financial need as determined by federal methodology.

Deadline: May 1.

Kansas Military Service Scholarship

The Kansas Military Service Scholarship is available for the payment of tuition and fees at a public Kansas institution for students who are a resident of Kansas and has: served in military service in international waters or on foreign soil in support of military operations for which the person received hostile fire pay for at least 90 days after September 11, 2001, or served less than such 90 days because of injuries during such military service;

has received an honorable discharge or under honorable conditions (general) discharge from military service or is still in military service; and has provided copies of military discharge papers (DD-214 form) or active duty orders whichever such paper or order indicate the location of such person’s deployment and indicate the person has served after September 11, 2001, in any military operation for which the person received hostile fire pay.

Because financial need is a priority in awarding this scholarship, students will need to file a FAFSA form. Once your school considers you as a graduate status student, you are not eligible for this scholarship.

Priority Deadline: May 1.

Kansas National Guard Educational Assistance

The Kansas National Guard Educational Assistance provides a percentage of tuition and fees paid; up to a maximum rate not to exceed the maximum rate that would be charged by the state educational institutions for enrollment. The percentage is determined by the number of eligible students and available appropriations. Students may be pursuing a certificate, diploma or degree program and must be an enlisted member of a Kansas Air/Army National Guard unit. Full-time enrollment not required. Students must have a GED or high school diploma to qualify for this assistance. The member must not already have obtained a bachelor’s degree.

Spring 2022 semester deadline – January 31, 2022 and Fall 2022 semester deadline – August 31, 2022

Kansas Nursing Service Scholarship

The Kansas Nursing Service Scholarship requires an obligation to practice as an LPN or RN in Kansas and work for a sponsor. A sponsor means any adult care home, psychiatric hospital, medical care facility, home health agency, local health department or any state agency, which employs LPNs or RNs, licensed by the State of Kansas. The sponsor will provide partial scholarship funding and provide employment upon licensure of the recipient. If the sponsor is a mental health center or treatment facility, the sponsor does not share the cost of the scholarship assistance. The obligation for the scholarship is to work for the sponsor for one year for each year of the scholarship support received.

Priority Deadline: May 1.

Kansas State Scholarship

The Kansas State Scholarship is designed to assist financially needy students in the top 20-30% of Kansas high school graduates who are designated as state scholars during the senior year of high school. To be eligible to apply for the Kansas State Scholarship, in the senior year of a Kansas high school you would have:

1) received a certificate stating that you completed the required curriculum

AND

2) received a letter stating that you were designated by the Kansas Board of Regents.

Priority Deadline: May 1.

Kansas Teacher Service Scholarship

The Kansas Teacher Service Scholarship is a merit-based service obligation scholarship program that provides financial assistance to both students pursuing bachelor’s degree programs and currently licensed teachers pursuing an endorsement in hard-to-fill disciplines or master’s degrees in hard-to-fill disciplines or either group planning to teach in an underserved geographic area. Recipients sign agreements to teach one year for each year of scholarship support in Kansas. Recipients are eligible to receive this scholarship for up to ten semesters, which includes both undergraduate and graduate work.

Priority Deadline: June 1.

Kansas ROTC Service Scholarship

Student agrees to accept a commission as a Second Lieutenant and serve for not less than four years as a commissioned officer in the Kansas Army National Guard. This program is only available at Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, University of Kansas, Washburn University and some community colleges. Contact the ROTC program at one of the participating schools for more information.

Kansas Career Work Study

The Kansas Career Work Study program is available to Kansas residents, enrolled at least half-time at the six state universities and Washburn University. Eligible students work on a part-time basis on behalf of an employer which complements and enhances the educational preparation of the student’s career. Employers are any private business, not-for-profit organization, or public agency with a place of business in Kansas. For more information regarding eligibility and application procedures contact the student financial aid offices at the six state universities and Washburn University.

Kansas Promise Act Scholarship

The Kansas Promise Scholarship was created during the 2021 Kansas Legislative Session to assist students attending Kansas community colleges, technical colleges, Washburn Institute of Technology and certain private postsecondary educational institutions and enrolled in specified programs of study, generally in the fields of (1) information technology and security, (2) mental and physical health care, (3) advanced manufacturing and building trades, or (4) early childhood education and development. Your college also has one other eligible program area. Talk with your college about other eligible areas of study that may qualify for this scholarship. This scholarship may be used toward tuition, required fees, books, and required program materials.

See https://www.kansasregents.org/students/student_financial_aid/promise-act-scholarship for more detailed information and the application.