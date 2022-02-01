School Closings

This is a current list of closings which include Shawnee Mission, KCMO, Guadalupe, and KCK Community college. Check back for updates.
UPDATED 9:45 pm – Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
A
Academie Lafayette
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Academy For Integrated Arts
KCMO Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Academy Montesori Intl. of KC
Kansas City, Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Accelerated Schools
Leawood Schools
Closed
Adrian R-3
Adrian Schools
Closed
Allen Village School
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Antioch Bible Baptist
Kansas City Churches
Closed Tomorrow
Appleton City R-2
Appleton City Schools
Closed
Archie R-5
Archie Schools
Closed
Atchison # 409
215 North 8th Street Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Avila University
Kansas City Schools
Closed
B
Baker University
Baldwin City Schools
Closed
Baldwin USD #348
Baldwin City Schools
Closed
Ballard R-2
Butler Schools
Closed
Bambini Creativi
Kansas City PreSkl.
Closed
Behavioral Health Kansas City Early Intervention C
Kansas City Daycare
Closed
Belton Schools #124
Belton Schools
Remote Learning
Bethany Lutheran School
Overland Park Schools
Closed
Bishop Sullivan Center
Kansas City Business
Closed Tomorrow
Blue Springs R-4
Blue Springs Schools
Remote Learning
Blue Valley USD #229
Overland Park Schools
Closed
Bonner Springs Edwardsville USD #204
Bonner Springs Schools
Closed
Brookside Day Care
Kansas City Daycare
Closed
Butler R-5
Butler Schools
Closed
C
Carrollton R-7
Carrollton Schools
Closed
Cass County Circuit Court
Harrisonville
Closed Tomorrow
Center Place Restoration Indep
Independence Schools
Closed
Center School District South KCMO
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Childrens Village Montessori OPKS
PreSkl.
Closed Tomorrow
Chilhowee R-4
Chilhowee Schools
Closed
Chillicothe R-2
Chillicothe Schools
Closed
Church at Three Trails
Independence Churches
Closed Tomorrow
Church of the Harvest Olathe
Olathe Churches
Closed Tomorrow
Clinton School District #124
Clinton Schools
Closed
Colonial Child Development Ctr Quivira Campus
PreSkl.
Closed
Colonial Child Development Ctr Wornall Campus
PreSkl.
Closed
Concorde Career College
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Concordia R-2 MO
Concordia Schools
Closed
Country Club Pre-School
Kansas City PreSkl.
Closed Tomorrow
Cowgill R-6 MO
Cowgill Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Crest Ridge R-7 MO
Centerview Schools
Closed
Cristo Rey Kansas City
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Crossroads Charter Schools
Kansas City Schools
Closed
D
DeLaSalle Education Center
KC Schools
Closed
Desoto USD #232 KS
Desoto Schools
Closed
Drexel R-4 MO
Drexel Schools
Remote Learning
E
Eagle Heights Christian School
5600 N. Brighton Schools
Closed
Easton USD #449 KS
Easton Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Elite Start PreSchool
Lee Summit Daycare
Closed Tomorrow
Emmanuel Family & Child Devel. Center
Kansas City PreSkl.
Closed Tomorrow
Excelsior Springs District #40
Excelsior Springs Schools
Closed
F
Faith Christian Academy
3500 N.E. Prather Rd. Schools
Closed
Family Christian Academy
3206 N. Spring Schools
Closed
Fort Leavenworth USD #207
207 Education Way Schools
Closed
Fort Osage R-1 MO
Independence Schools
Closed
Frontier School of Innovation
Schools
Remote Learning
G
Gallatin R-V MO
Gallatin Schools
Closed
Garnett USD #365
Garnett Schools
Closed
Genesis School KCMO
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Gordon Parks Elementary
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Grain Valley R-5 MO
Grain Valley Schools
Closed
Grandview CSD #4 MO
Grandview Schools
Closed
Great Circle Academy
Independence Schools
Closed
Guadalupe Center Schools
Schools
Closed
H
Hamilton R-2 MO
Hamilton Schools
Closed
Hand in Hand Child Center Indep
Daycare
Closed Tomorrow
Happy Day Paseo Blvd.
PreSkl.
Closed
Harmony Vineyard Church
N. Kansas City Churches
No Day or Eve. Services
Harrisonville Cass R-9 Schools MO
Harrisonville Schools
Remote Learning
Harry S. Truman Library and Museum
Independence
Closed Tomorrow
Heritage Christian Academy
Olathe Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Hickman Mills C-1 MO
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Hogan Preparatory Academy KCMO
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Holden R-3 Day Plus
Holden PreSkl.
Closed Tomorrow
Holden R-3 MO
Holden Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Hope Lutheran School Shawnee
Shawnee Schools
Closed
House of Heavilin Blue Springs
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
House of Heavilin Troost
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Hume R-8 MO
Hume Schools
Closed
Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy
Overland Park Schools
Closed
I
Independence Meals on Wheels
Activ.
No Meal Delivery
Independence Public Schools
Independence Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Islamic School of Greater Kansas City
JACKSON Schools
Closed
J
JOCO Community College
12345 College Blvd. Schools
Closed
JOCO Meals on Wheels
Olathe Activ.
No Meal Delivery
JOCO Senior Dining Centers
Olathe Activ.
Closed
Jayhawk USD 346 KS
Mound City Schools
Closed
K
KC Christian School
Schools
Closed
KC International Academy
Kansas City Schools
Closed
KCK Community College
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
KCK Public Libraries
Kansas City
Closed Tomorrow
KCMO Public Schools
Kansas City Schools
Closed
KIPP Endeavor Academy
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Kansas City Art Institute Warwick Blvd
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Kauffman School
Schools
Closed
Kearney R-1 Schools
Kearney Schools
Canceled Tomorrow
Kid's Kingdom Gladstone
Gladstone Daycare
Closed
Kingsville R-1 MO
Kingsville Schools
Closed
Kreative Kidz Inc Lenexa
Lenexa Daycare
Closed
L
Lafayette County C-1 MO
Higginsville Schools
Closed
Lakeland R-3 School Dist MO
Deepwater Schools
Closed
Lansing USD #469
Lansing Schools
Closed
Lawrence USD #497
Lawrence Schools
Closed
Leavenworth County Council on Aging
Gov't.
No Meal Delivery
Leavenworth USD 453 & Parochial Schools
Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Lees Summit Academy
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Lees Summit R-7 School Dist.
Lee’s Summit Schools
Remote Learning
Leeton R-10
Leeton Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Lexington R-5
Lexington Schools
Closed
Liberty Public Schools
Liberty Schools
Closed
Little Angels Childhood Indep
JACKSON PreSkl.
Closed
Lone Jack School District
Lone Jack Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Louisburg USD #416
Louisburg Schools
Closed
M
Marais des Cygnes Valley – USD 456
melvern Schools
Closed
Maranatha Academy
Shawnee Schools
Closed
Marian Hope Academy Lees Summit
Kansas City Schools
Remote Learning
McLouth USD #342 KS
McLouth Schools
Closed
Metropolitan Community College All Campuses
Schools
Closed
Mid America Nazarene Univ Olathe x2
Olathe Schools
Closed
Milestones Academy
Schools
Closed
Montessori Schoolhouse Higginsville
Schools
Closed
Monticello UMC
Lenexa Churches
Closed
N
Neosho Community College Ottawa
Ottawa Schools
No Day or Evening Classes
New Life in Christ Intl Elementary
Schools
Closed
Norborne R-8 Schools
Norborne Schools
Closed
North Kansas City School District MO
Kansas City Schools
Closed
North Star United Methodist Liberty
Churches
Closed Tomorrow
Northern Hills Christian Acad. Holt MO
Holt Schools
Closed
Northland Early Ed. Center
Kansas City PreSkl.
Closed Tomorrow
Nova Center School Independence MO
Kansas City Schools
Closed
O
Oak Grove R-6 School District MO
Oak Grove Schools
Closed
Oakhill Day School Gladstone MO
Gladstone Schools
Closed
Odessa R-7 MO
Odessa Schools
Closed
Orrick R-11 School District MO
Orrick Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Osawatomie USD #367 KS
Osawatomie Schools
Closed
Ottawa USD #290 KS
Ottawa Schools
Closed
Our Lady of Hope Catholic School
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Our Lady of the Presentation Parish
Lee's Summit Churches
Closed
Overland Park Baptist Temple
Overland Park Churches
No Day or Eve. Services
P
PACES KCK
Kansas City Business
Closed Tomorrow
Paola USD #368 KS
Paola Schools
Closed
Park Hill School District
Kansas City Schools
Remote Learning
Peace Lutheran Church
Kansas City Churches
Closed Tomorrow
Pembroke Hill
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Perry USD #343
Perry Schools
Closed
Pettis County R-XII
Sedalia Schools
Closed
Piper USD #203
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Platte County R-3 School District
Platte City Schools
Closed
Plaza Heights Christian Academy
Blue Springs Schools
Closed
Pleasant Hill R-3 Schools MO
Pleasant Hill Schools
Closed
Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO
Schools
Starts 2 Hours Late
Prairie View USD #362
LaCygne Schools
Closed
R
Rainbow Center Blue Springs
Blue Springs Schools
Closed
Raymore Peculiar R-2 MO
Raymore Schools
Remote Learning
Raytown C-2 District
Raytown Schools
Closed
Reformed Baptist Church Of Kansas City
Lenexa Churches
No Evening Services
Rich Hill R-4 MO
Rich Hill Schools
Closed
Richmond R-16 MO
Richmond Schools
Closed
S
Sacred Heart Sedalia
Schools
Closed
Scuola Vita Nuova KCMO
Kansas City Schools
Remote Learning
Shawnee Mission Christian School
Westwood Schools
Closed
Shawnee Mission Meals on Wheels
Activ.
Closed
Shawnee Mission Schools #512
OP Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Shawnee R-3 MO Chilhowee
Chilhowee Schools
Closed
Shepherd's Center Central Meals on Wheels
Business
No Meal Delivery
Sherwood Cass R-8
Creighton Schools
Closed
Sherwood Center Exceptional Child
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Smithville R-2
Smithville Schools
Closed
Smithville Senior Citizen Center
Activ.
Closed
Southwest Pod Catholic Schools (Visitation A Catho
Kansas City Schools
Closed
Spring Hill USD #230 KS
Spring Hill Schools
Closed
St. Andrew The Apostle Gladstone
Gladstone Schools
Closed
St. Marks Catholic
Churches
Closed
St. Marys School Montrose MO
Schools
Closed
St. Pius X High School
Kansas City Schools
Closed
St. Regis Early Childhood Center
Kansas City Daycare
Closed
Strasburg C-3 Schools MO
Straburg Schools
Closed
Summit Achievement Center East – Blue Springs
JACKSON Schools
Closed
Summit Achievement Center South
Olathe Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Summit Christian Academy
Lee's Summit Schools
Closed
T
The Plaza Academy
Schools
Closed
Timothy Lutheran School Blue Springs
Blue Springs Schools
Closed
Tina Avalon R-II School District
Tina Schools
Closed
Tonganoxie USD #464
Tonganoxie Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Turner USD #202
Kansas City Schools
Closed
U
Univ of Central MO Summit Center
Lee's Summit Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Univ of Central MO Warrensburg
Warrensburg Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Univ of KS Med Center Classes
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Univ of Kansas Edwards Campus
Overland Park Schools
Closed Tomorrow
University Academy Charter School
Kansas City Schools
Closed
W
Warrensburg R-6
Warrensburg Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools
Wellington Schools
Closed
Wellsville USD #289
Wellsville Schools
Closed
Western Baptist Bible College
Schools
Closed
Whitefield Academy KCMO
Kansas City Schools
Closed Tomorrow
Winnwood Baptist Church
Kansas City Churches
Closed
Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare
Kansas City Business
Closed Tomorrow