School Closings

This is a current list of closings which include Shawnee Mission, KCMO, Guadalupe, and KCK Community college. Check back for updates.

UPDATED 9:45 pm – Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022


Academie Lafayette

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Academy For Integrated Arts

KCMO Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Academy Montesori Intl. of KC

Kansas City, Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Accelerated Schools

Leawood Schools

Closed

Adrian R-3

Adrian Schools

Closed

Allen Village School

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Antioch Bible Baptist

Kansas City Churches

Closed Tomorrow

Appleton City R-2

Appleton City Schools

Closed

Archie R-5

Archie Schools

Closed

Atchison # 409

215 North 8th Street Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Avila University

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Baker University

Baldwin City Schools

Closed

Baldwin USD #348

Baldwin City Schools

Closed

Ballard R-2

Butler Schools

Closed

Bambini Creativi

Kansas City PreSkl.

Closed

Behavioral Health Kansas City Early Intervention C

Kansas City Daycare

Closed

Belton Schools #124

Belton Schools

Remote Learning

Bethany Lutheran School

Overland Park Schools

Closed

Bishop Sullivan Center

Kansas City Business

Closed Tomorrow

Blue Springs R-4

Blue Springs Schools

Remote Learning

Blue Valley USD #229

Overland Park Schools

Closed

Bonner Springs Edwardsville USD #204

Bonner Springs Schools

Closed

Brookside Day Care

Kansas City Daycare

Closed

Butler R-5

Butler Schools

Closed

Carrollton R-7

Carrollton Schools

Closed

Cass County Circuit Court

Harrisonville

Closed Tomorrow

Center Place Restoration Indep

Independence Schools

Closed

Center School District South KCMO

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Childrens Village Montessori OPKS

PreSkl.

Closed Tomorrow

Chilhowee R-4

Chilhowee Schools

Closed

Chillicothe R-2

Chillicothe Schools

Closed

Church at Three Trails

Independence Churches

Closed Tomorrow

Church of the Harvest Olathe

Olathe Churches

Closed Tomorrow

Clinton School District #124

Clinton Schools

Closed

Colonial Child Development Ctr Quivira Campus

PreSkl.

Closed

Colonial Child Development Ctr Wornall Campus

PreSkl.

Closed

Concorde Career College

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Concordia R-2 MO

Concordia Schools

Closed

Country Club Pre-School

Kansas City PreSkl.

Closed Tomorrow

Cowgill R-6 MO

Cowgill Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Crest Ridge R-7 MO

Centerview Schools

Closed

Cristo Rey Kansas City

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Crossroads Charter Schools

Kansas City Schools

Closed

DeLaSalle Education Center

KC Schools

Closed

Desoto USD #232 KS

Desoto Schools

Closed

Drexel R-4 MO

Drexel Schools

Remote Learning

Eagle Heights Christian School

5600 N. Brighton Schools

Closed

Easton USD #449 KS

Easton Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Elite Start PreSchool

Lee Summit Daycare

Closed Tomorrow

Emmanuel Family & Child Devel. Center

Kansas City PreSkl.

Closed Tomorrow

Excelsior Springs District #40

Excelsior Springs Schools

Closed

Faith Christian Academy

3500 N.E. Prather Rd. Schools

Closed

Family Christian Academy

3206 N. Spring Schools

Closed

Fort Leavenworth USD #207

207 Education Way Schools

Closed

Fort Osage R-1 MO

Independence Schools

Closed

Frontier School of Innovation

Schools

Remote Learning

Gallatin R-V MO

Gallatin Schools

Closed

Garnett USD #365

Garnett Schools

Closed

Genesis School KCMO

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Gordon Parks Elementary

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Grain Valley R-5 MO

Grain Valley Schools

Closed

Grandview CSD #4 MO

Grandview Schools

Closed

Great Circle Academy

Independence Schools

Closed

Guadalupe Center Schools

Schools

Closed

Hamilton R-2 MO

Hamilton Schools

Closed

Hand in Hand Child Center Indep

Daycare

Closed Tomorrow

Happy Day Paseo Blvd.

PreSkl.

Closed

Harmony Vineyard Church

N. Kansas City Churches

No Day or Eve. Services

Harrisonville Cass R-9 Schools MO

Harrisonville Schools

Remote Learning

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum

Independence

Closed Tomorrow

Heritage Christian Academy

Olathe Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Hickman Mills C-1 MO

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Hogan Preparatory Academy KCMO

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Holden R-3 Day Plus

Holden PreSkl.

Closed Tomorrow

Holden R-3 MO

Holden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Hope Lutheran School Shawnee

Shawnee Schools

Closed

House of Heavilin Blue Springs

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

House of Heavilin Troost

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Hume R-8 MO

Hume Schools

Closed

Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy

Overland Park Schools

Closed

Independence Meals on Wheels

Activ.

No Meal Delivery

Independence Public Schools

Independence Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Islamic School of Greater Kansas City

JACKSON Schools

Closed

JOCO Community College

12345 College Blvd. Schools

Closed

JOCO Meals on Wheels

Olathe Activ.

No Meal Delivery

JOCO Senior Dining Centers

Olathe Activ.

Closed

Jayhawk USD 346 KS

Mound City Schools

Closed

KC Christian School

Schools

Closed

KC International Academy

Kansas City Schools

Closed

KCK Community College

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

KCK Public Libraries

Kansas City

Closed Tomorrow

KCMO Public Schools

Kansas City Schools

Closed

KIPP Endeavor Academy

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Kansas City Art Institute Warwick Blvd

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Kauffman School

Schools

Closed

Kearney R-1 Schools

Kearney Schools

Canceled Tomorrow

Kid&apos;s Kingdom Gladstone

Gladstone Daycare

Closed

Kingsville R-1 MO

Kingsville Schools

Closed

Kreative Kidz Inc Lenexa

Lenexa Daycare

Closed

Lafayette County C-1 MO

Higginsville Schools

Closed

Lakeland R-3 School Dist MO

Deepwater Schools

Closed

Lansing USD #469

Lansing Schools

Closed

Lawrence USD #497

Lawrence Schools

Closed

Leavenworth County Council on Aging

Gov&apos;t.

No Meal Delivery

Leavenworth USD 453 & Parochial Schools

Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Lees Summit Academy

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Lees Summit R-7 School Dist.

Lee’s Summit Schools

Remote Learning

Leeton R-10

Leeton Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Lexington R-5

Lexington Schools

Closed

Liberty Public Schools

Liberty Schools

Closed

Little Angels Childhood Indep

JACKSON PreSkl.

Closed

Lone Jack School District

Lone Jack Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Louisburg USD #416

Louisburg Schools

Closed

Marais des Cygnes Valley – USD 456

melvern Schools

Closed

Maranatha Academy

Shawnee Schools

Closed

Marian Hope Academy Lees Summit

Kansas City Schools

Remote Learning

McLouth USD #342 KS

McLouth Schools

Closed

Metropolitan Community College All Campuses

Schools

Closed

Mid America Nazarene Univ Olathe x2

Olathe Schools

Closed

Milestones Academy

Schools

Closed

Montessori Schoolhouse Higginsville

Schools

Closed

Monticello UMC

Lenexa Churches

Closed

Neosho Community College Ottawa

Ottawa Schools

No Day or Evening Classes

New Life in Christ Intl Elementary

Schools

Closed

Norborne R-8 Schools

Norborne Schools

Closed

North Kansas City School District MO

Kansas City Schools

Closed

North Star United Methodist Liberty

Churches

Closed Tomorrow

Northern Hills Christian Acad. Holt MO

Holt Schools

Closed

Northland Early Ed. Center

Kansas City PreSkl.

Closed Tomorrow

Nova Center School Independence MO

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Oak Grove R-6 School District MO

Oak Grove Schools

Closed

Oakhill Day School Gladstone MO

Gladstone Schools

Closed

Odessa R-7 MO

Odessa Schools

Closed

Orrick R-11 School District MO

Orrick Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Osawatomie USD #367 KS

Osawatomie Schools

Closed

Ottawa USD #290 KS

Ottawa Schools

Closed

Our Lady of Hope Catholic School

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Our Lady of the Presentation Parish

Lee&apos;s Summit Churches

Closed

Overland Park Baptist Temple

Overland Park Churches

No Day or Eve. Services

PACES KCK

Kansas City Business

Closed Tomorrow

Paola USD #368 KS

Paola Schools

Closed

Park Hill School District

Kansas City Schools

Remote Learning

Peace Lutheran Church

Kansas City Churches

Closed Tomorrow

Pembroke Hill

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Perry USD #343

Perry Schools

Closed

Pettis County R-XII

Sedalia Schools

Closed

Piper USD #203

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Platte County R-3 School District

Platte City Schools

Closed

Plaza Heights Christian Academy

Blue Springs Schools

Closed

Pleasant Hill R-3 Schools MO

Pleasant Hill Schools

Closed

Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO

Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

Prairie View USD #362

LaCygne Schools

Closed

Rainbow Center Blue Springs

Blue Springs Schools

Closed

Raymore Peculiar R-2 MO

Raymore Schools

Remote Learning

Raytown C-2 District

Raytown Schools

Closed

Reformed Baptist Church Of Kansas City

Lenexa Churches

No Evening Services

Rich Hill R-4 MO

Rich Hill Schools

Closed

Richmond R-16 MO

Richmond Schools

Closed

Sacred Heart Sedalia

Schools

Closed

Scuola Vita Nuova KCMO

Kansas City Schools

Remote Learning

Shawnee Mission Christian School

Westwood Schools

Closed

Shawnee Mission Meals on Wheels

Activ.

Closed

Shawnee Mission Schools #512

OP Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Shawnee R-3 MO Chilhowee

Chilhowee Schools

Closed

Shepherd&apos;s Center Central Meals on Wheels

Business

No Meal Delivery

Sherwood Cass R-8

Creighton Schools

Closed

Sherwood Center Exceptional Child

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Smithville R-2

Smithville Schools

Closed

Smithville Senior Citizen Center

Activ.

Closed

Southwest Pod Catholic Schools (Visitation A Catho

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Spring Hill USD #230 KS

Spring Hill Schools

Closed

St. Andrew The Apostle Gladstone

Gladstone Schools

Closed

St. Marks Catholic

Churches

Closed

St. Marys School Montrose MO

Schools

Closed

St. Pius X High School

Kansas City Schools

Closed

St. Regis Early Childhood Center

Kansas City Daycare

Closed

Strasburg C-3 Schools MO

Straburg Schools

Closed

Summit Achievement Center East – Blue Springs

JACKSON Schools

Closed

Summit Achievement Center South

Olathe Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Summit Christian Academy

Lee&apos;s Summit Schools

Closed

The Plaza Academy

Schools

Closed

Timothy Lutheran School Blue Springs

Blue Springs Schools

Closed

Tina Avalon R-II School District

Tina Schools

Closed

Tonganoxie USD #464

Tonganoxie Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Turner USD #202

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Univ of Central MO Summit Center

Lee&apos;s Summit Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Univ of Central MO Warrensburg

Warrensburg Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Univ of KS Med Center Classes

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Univ of Kansas Edwards Campus

Overland Park Schools

Closed Tomorrow

University Academy Charter School

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Warrensburg R-6

Warrensburg Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools

Wellington Schools

Closed

Wellsville USD #289

Wellsville Schools

Closed

Western Baptist Bible College

Schools

Closed

Whitefield Academy KCMO

Kansas City Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Winnwood Baptist Church

Kansas City Churches

Closed

Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare

Kansas City Business

Closed Tomorrow

