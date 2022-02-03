Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

School Closings for Feb 3, 2022

This is a current list of closings which include KCK, Blue Vally , Shawnee Mission, KCMO, Guadalupe, and KCK Community college. Check back for updates.

UPDATED 6:30 am – Wednesday Feb 2, 2022 123

Academie Lafayette

Closed Thursday

Academy for Integrated Arts

Closed Thursday

Academy Montessori Internationale

Closed Thursday

Accelerated School

Closed Thursday

Adrian R-3

Closed Thursday

Allen Village School

Closed Thursday

Appleton R-2

Closed Thursday

Archie R-5

Closed Thursday

Asbury United Methodist Church

Closed Thursday

Atchison County USD 377

Closed Thursday

Ballard R-2

Closed Thursday

Belmont Montessori Schools

Closed Thursday

Belton Senior Center

Closed Thursday;

Belton USD 124

Virtual classes only

Blue Springs R-4

Virtual classes only

Blue Valley USD 229

Closed Thursday

Braymer C-4

Closed Thursday

Brookside Charter School

Closed Thursday

Bucklin R-2

Closed Thursday

Carrollton R-7

Closed Thursday

Carver Christian Academy Elemtary

Closed Thursday

Center Place Restoration School

Closed Thursday

Center School District 58

Closed Thursday

Chilhowee R-4

Closed & Events Cancelled Feb 3 & 4

Citizens of the World Charter

Closed Thursday

Concordia R-2

Closed Thursday

Country Club Christian Preschool

Closed Thursday

Creme de la Creme

Delayed until 9:00 AM

Crestridge R-7

Closed Thursday

Crest USD 479

Closed Thursday

Crossroads Charter School

Virtual classes only

DeSoto USD 232

Closed Thursday

East Buchanan Co. C-1

Closed Thursday

East Lynne 40

Closed Thursday

Excelsior Springs Public Schools

Virtual classes only

Fort Osage R-1

Closed Thursday

Foster Grandparent Program – WyCo

Closed

Frontier Schools

Closed Thursday

City of Grandview

View Center, City Hall, License office open at 10 a.m.

De LaSalle Education Center

Closed Thursday

Gardner-Edgerton USD 231

Closed Thursday

Garnett USD 365

Closed Thursday

Genesis School-Kansas City

Closed Thursday

Gordon Parks Elementary School

Closed Thursday

Grandview C-4

Virtual classes only

Guadalupe Center Charter Schools

Closed Thursday

Harrisonville Classical Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Heartland Christian Schools

Closed Thursday

Heritage Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Hickman Mills C-1

Closed Thursday; Virtual Learning

Hillcrest Covenant Weekday Preschool

Closed Thursday;

Hogan Preparatory Academy

Closed Thursday;

Holden R-3

Closed Thursday

Hope Lutheran School of Shawnee

Closed Thursday

Hudson R-9

Closed Thursday

Hume R-8

Closed Thursday

Independence School District

Closed Thursday

Islamic School Of Greater Kansas City

Closed Thursday

Jefferson County North USD 339

Closed Thursday

Johnson County, KS Home-Delivered Meals

No meal deliveries

Johnson County Nutrition Centers

Closed Thursday

Kansas City Christian Schools

Closed Thursday

Kansas City, KS Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Kansas City, MO Public Schools

Closed Thursday

KC International Academy

Closed Thursday

KCK Public Libraries

Delayed until 12:00 PM

Kingsville R-1

Virtual classes only

KIPP Endeavor Academy

Closed Thursday

Knob Noster R-8

Closed Thursday

Lafayette County C-1

Closed Thursday

Lakeview Woods State School

Closed Thursday

Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy

Closed Thursday

Lee’s Summit R-7

Virtual classes only;

Leeton R-10

Closed Thursday

Lexington R-5

Closed Thursday;

Linda Hall Library

Closed Thursday;

Little Angels Early Childhood

Closed Thursday

Louisburg USD 416

Closed Thursday

Maranatha Academy-Shawnee

Closed

Miami R-1/Amoret

Closed Thursday; AMI Day

MidAmerica Nazarene University

Delayed until 9:30 AM

Mirabile C-1

Virtual classes only

Monarch Montessori

Closed Thursday

Montessori Schoolhouse

Closed Thursday

Monticello UMC & Monticello Preschool

Closed Thursday

Nativity of Mary School

Closed Thursday

NCCC – Ottawa Campus

Delayed until 11:00 AM

New Reflections Technical Institute

Closed Thursday

North Platte R-1

Closed Thursday

Nova Center

Closed Thursday

Nova Center Adult Program

Closed Thursday

Oak Grove R-6

Closed Thursday

Odessa R-7

Closed Thursday

Olathe USD 233

Closed Thursday

Orrick R-11

Virtual classes only

Osawatomie USD 367

Closed Thursday

Oskaloosa USD 341

Closed Thursday

Ottawa USD 290

Closed Thursday

Our Lady of the Presentation

Closed Thursday

Overland Christian Schools (K-12)

Closed Thursday

Pettis Co. R-12

Closed Thursday

Piper USD 203

Closed Thursday

Play to Learn Preschool

Closed Thursday

Plaza Heights Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Pleasant Hill R-3

Closed Thursday

Prairie View USD 362

Closed Thursday

Rainbow Center/Blue Springs

Closed Thursday

Raymore-Peculiar R-2

Virtual classes only;

Raytown C-2

Closed Thursday

Rich Hill R-4

Closed Thursday

Richmond R-16

Closed Thursday

Scuola Vita Nuova Charter School

Closed Thursday

Shawnee Mission Christian School

Closed Thursday

Shawnee Mission Meals On Wheels

Closed Thursday

Shawnee Mission USD 512

Closed Thursday

Shepherd’s Center Central Meals on Wheels

No meal deliveries

Sherwood Center

Closed Thursday

Spring Hill USD 230

Closed Thursday

St. Mark’s Catholic Church – Independence

Closed Thursday

Strasburg C-3

Closed Thursday

St. Regis Academy and ECC

Closed Thursday

Summit Christian Academy

Closed Thursday

Mo. DHSS Covid Testing Canceled Wed. & Thu

Closed Wednesday and Thursday

The Children’s Place

Closed Thursday

The Plaza Academy

Closed Thursday

Turner USD 202

Closed Thursday

UCM-Summit Center

Delayed until 10:00 AM

University Academy

Closed Thursday

University of Central Missouri

Delayed until 10:00 AM

University of Kansas Medical Center School

Closed; Remote learning 2/2-3. Hospital remains open.

USD 456

Closed Thursday

Warrensburg R-6

Closed Thursday

Wellington-Napoleon R-9

Closed Thursday

West Platte Co. R-2

Closed Thursday

