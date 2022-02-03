School Closings for Feb 3, 2022

This is a current list of closings which include KCK, Blue Vally , Shawnee Mission, KCMO, Guadalupe, and KCK Community college. Check back for updates.
UPDATED 6:30 am – Wednesday Feb 2, 2022 123
Academie Lafayette
Closed Thursday
Academy for Integrated Arts
Closed Thursday
Academy Montessori Internationale
Closed Thursday
Accelerated School
Closed Thursday
Adrian R-3
Closed Thursday
Allen Village School
Closed Thursday
Appleton R-2
Closed Thursday
Archie R-5
Closed Thursday
Asbury United Methodist Church
Closed Thursday
Atchison County USD 377
Closed Thursday
Ballard R-2
Closed Thursday
Belmont Montessori Schools
Closed Thursday
Belton Senior Center
Closed Thursday;
Belton USD 124
Virtual classes only
Blue Springs R-4
Virtual classes only
Blue Valley USD 229
Closed Thursday
Braymer C-4
Closed Thursday
Brookside Charter School
Closed Thursday
Bucklin R-2
Closed Thursday
Carrollton R-7
Closed Thursday
Carver Christian Academy Elemtary
Closed Thursday
Center Place Restoration School
Closed Thursday
Center School District 58
Closed Thursday
Chilhowee R-4
Closed & Events Cancelled Feb 3 & 4
Citizens of the World Charter
Closed Thursday
Concordia R-2
Closed Thursday
Country Club Christian Preschool
Closed Thursday
Creme de la Creme
Delayed until 9:00 AM
Crestridge R-7
Closed Thursday
Crest USD 479
Closed Thursday
Crossroads Charter School
Virtual classes only
DeSoto USD 232
Closed Thursday
East Buchanan Co. C-1
Closed Thursday
East Lynne 40
Closed Thursday
Excelsior Springs Public Schools
Virtual classes only
Fort Osage R-1
Closed Thursday
Foster Grandparent Program – WyCo
Closed
Frontier Schools
Closed Thursday
City of Grandview
View Center, City Hall, License office open at 10 a.m.
De LaSalle Education Center
Closed Thursday
Gardner-Edgerton USD 231
Closed Thursday
Garnett USD 365
Closed Thursday
Genesis School-Kansas City
Closed Thursday
Gordon Parks Elementary School
Closed Thursday
Grandview C-4
Virtual classes only
Guadalupe Center Charter Schools
Closed Thursday
Harrisonville Classical Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Heartland Christian Schools
Closed Thursday
Heritage Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Hickman Mills C-1
Closed Thursday; Virtual Learning
Hillcrest Covenant Weekday Preschool
Closed Thursday;
Hogan Preparatory Academy
Closed Thursday;
Holden R-3
Closed Thursday
Hope Lutheran School of Shawnee
Closed Thursday
Hudson R-9
Closed Thursday
Hume R-8
Closed Thursday
Independence School District
Closed Thursday
Islamic School Of Greater Kansas City
Closed Thursday
Jefferson County North USD 339
Closed Thursday
Johnson County, KS Home-Delivered Meals
No meal deliveries
Johnson County Nutrition Centers
Closed Thursday
Kansas City Christian Schools
Closed Thursday
Kansas City, KS Public Schools
Closed Thursday
Kansas City, MO Public Schools
Closed Thursday
KC International Academy
Closed Thursday
KCK Public Libraries
Delayed until 12:00 PM
Kingsville R-1
Virtual classes only
KIPP Endeavor Academy
Closed Thursday
Knob Noster R-8
Closed Thursday
Lafayette County C-1
Closed Thursday
Lakeview Woods State School
Closed Thursday
Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy
Closed Thursday
Lee’s Summit R-7
Virtual classes only;
Leeton R-10
Closed Thursday
Lexington R-5
Closed Thursday;
Linda Hall Library
Closed Thursday;
Little Angels Early Childhood
Closed Thursday
Louisburg USD 416
Closed Thursday
Maranatha Academy-Shawnee
Closed
Miami R-1/Amoret
Closed Thursday; AMI Day
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Delayed until 9:30 AM
Mirabile C-1
Virtual classes only
Monarch Montessori
Closed Thursday
Montessori Schoolhouse
Closed Thursday
Monticello UMC & Monticello Preschool
Closed Thursday
Nativity of Mary School
Closed Thursday
NCCC – Ottawa Campus
Delayed until 11:00 AM
New Reflections Technical Institute
Closed Thursday
North Platte R-1
Closed Thursday
Nova Center
Closed Thursday
Nova Center Adult Program
Closed Thursday
Oak Grove R-6
Closed Thursday
Odessa R-7
Closed Thursday
Olathe USD 233
Closed Thursday
Orrick R-11
Virtual classes only
Osawatomie USD 367
Closed Thursday
Oskaloosa USD 341
Closed Thursday
Ottawa USD 290
Closed Thursday
Our Lady of the Presentation
Closed Thursday
Overland Christian Schools (K-12)
Closed Thursday
Pettis Co. R-12
Closed Thursday
Piper USD 203
Closed Thursday
Play to Learn Preschool
Closed Thursday
Plaza Heights Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Pleasant Hill R-3
Closed Thursday
Prairie View USD 362
Closed Thursday
Rainbow Center/Blue Springs
Closed Thursday
Raymore-Peculiar R-2
Virtual classes only;
Raytown C-2
Closed Thursday
Rich Hill R-4
Closed Thursday
Richmond R-16
Closed Thursday
Scuola Vita Nuova Charter School
Closed Thursday
Shawnee Mission Christian School
Closed Thursday
Shawnee Mission Meals On Wheels
Closed Thursday
Shawnee Mission USD 512
Closed Thursday
Shepherd’s Center Central Meals on Wheels
No meal deliveries
Sherwood Center
Closed Thursday
Spring Hill USD 230
Closed Thursday
St. Mark’s Catholic Church – Independence
Closed Thursday
Strasburg C-3
Closed Thursday
St. Regis Academy and ECC
Closed Thursday
Summit Christian Academy
Closed Thursday
Mo. DHSS Covid Testing Canceled Wed. & Thu
Closed Wednesday and Thursday
The Children’s Place
Closed Thursday
The Plaza Academy
Closed Thursday
Turner USD 202
Closed Thursday
UCM-Summit Center
Delayed until 10:00 AM
University Academy
Closed Thursday
University of Central Missouri
Delayed until 10:00 AM
University of Kansas Medical Center School
Closed; Remote learning 2/2-3. Hospital remains open.
USD 456
Closed Thursday
Warrensburg R-6
Closed Thursday
Wellington-Napoleon R-9
Closed Thursday
West Platte Co. R-2
Closed Thursday