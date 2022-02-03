Hablando con la abogada Jessica Piedra: Citizenship Eligibility: Could I apply?

The Naturalization process is the one in which Lawful Permanent Residents are granted U.S. citizenship once they meet the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

Some of the many benefits that being a U.S. citizen brings are better employment opportunities (especially Government jobs), the right to vote in the election periods, freedom to travel without restrictions, citizenship eligibility for your children, no deportation, and family reunification.

There are certain requirements that you must meet in order to apply for U.S. citizenship. In other words, you can apply if you:

*Have been a Lawful Permanent Resident of the U.S. for 5 years.

*Have been a Lawful Permanent Resident of the U.S. for 3 years, and have been married to and living with a spouse who is a U.S. Citizen.

*Are a Lawful Permanent Resident of the U.S., are the spouse of a U.S. Citizen, and your spouse is engaged in specified employment abroad.

*Are applying on the basis of qualifying military service.

*You must also be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

How the Law Office of Jessica Piedra can help you

In most of the Natz cases, applicants must be able to pass the English/Civics exam as a part of the process. However, sometimes there are exceptions to the exam requirement.

We can help you determine if you may be exempt due to a mental limitation or memory problems that prevent you from taking the test.

We are also with you and help you prepare for the exam – in case you have to take it.

Our team will set up an appointment for you with Attorney Jessica Piedra. She will guide you through the final steps and what is next for you. We can help you with obtaining your passport/passport ID card.

Call the Law Office of Jessica Piedra to start your application now! This way you can get the benefits of being a U.S. Citizen. Our office number is 816-895-6363. Contact us now!

Ciudadanía: ¿Puedo aplicar?

El proceso de naturalización es aquel en el cual los Residentes Permanentes Legales obtienen la ciudadanía estadounidense una vez que cumplen con los requisitos establecidos por el Congreso en la Ley de Inmigración y Nacionalidad (INA).

Algunos de los múltiples beneficios que conlleva ser ciudadano estadounidense son las mejores oportunidades de empleo (especialmente trabajos gubernamentales), el derecho a voto en los períodos electorales, libertad para viajar sin restricciones, ciudadanía para tus hijos, no hay deportación y reunificación familiar.

Hay ciertos requisitos que debe cumplir para solicitar la ciudadanía estadounidense. En otras palabras, puede solicitarla si

*Ha sido residente permanente legal de los EE.UU. durante 5 años.

*Ha sido residente permanente legal de los EE.UU. durante 3 años y ha estado casado y viviendo con un cónyuge que es ciudadano de los EE.UU.

*Es un residente permanente legal de los EE.UU., es el cónyuge de un ciudadano de los EE.UU., y su cónyuge tiene un empleo específico en el extranjero.

*Está solicitando el servicio militar calificado.

*También debe tener al menos 18 años de edad en el momento de su aplicación.

Cómo puede ayudarle la Oficina de la Abogada Jessica Piedra

En la mayoría de los casos de Natz, los solicitantes deben ser capaces de aprobar el examen de inglés/cívico como parte del proceso. Sin embargo, a veces hay excepciones.

Podemos ayudarle a determinar si puede estar exento debido a una limitación mental o problemas de memoria que le impidan hacer el examen.

También estamos con usted y le ayudamos a prepararse para el examen en caso de que tenga que tomarlo.

Nuestro equipo le concertará una cita con la abogada Jessica Piedra. Ella le guiará a través de los pasos finales y lo que sigue para usted.

Podemos ayudar a usted a obtener su pasaporte/tarjeta de identificación.

Llame a la Oficina de la Abogada Jessica Piedra para iniciar su solicitud ahora mismo para obtener los beneficios de ser un ciudadano estadounidense. Nuestro número de oficina es 816-895-6363. ¡Contáctenos ahora!