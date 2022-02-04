In this issue
• Rudy Padilla alienta a los jóvenes latinos a unirse al consejo de LULAC
• Efectos de los medicamentos pueden incluir problemas cardíacos, advierte Merlo
• Las enfermedades cardíacas son la principal causa de muerte EE.UU
La navidad ilumina la oscuridad de la pandemia Por segundo año consecutivo, la pandemia se cierne sobre la Navidad, amenazando con amortiguar la alegría navideña
By Alfonso Navarro-Bernachi On any given day, a woman, a mother of a family, serves food at her home. She is attentive and makes sure
By Tere SiqueiraWhen Kansas City area parents want to seek professional help for their teens suffering from depression, Carolina Uribe and Ada Jarrar are among
The Nutcracker is back.Starting Friday (Dec. 3), the Christmas-themed ballet with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky will run through Dec. 24 at the Muriel Kauffman
Tom Brady le dice adiós al emparrilladoTom Brady anunció que se retira del fútbol americano después de 22 temporadas.Brady dijo en sus redes sociales que
By Chara To honor February as American Heart Month, Kansas City area resident Mindy Brissey is sharing her story to create greater awareness about heart
The Naturalization process is the one in which Lawful Permanent Residents are granted U.S. citizenship once they meet the requirements established by Congress in the
Voting to elect our authorities and participating in important decisions regarding the life of our country is one of the rights of the Mexican people.To