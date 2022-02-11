Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 06 • 02/10/22 – 02/16/22

In this issue
- Spectacular Circus viene a KC
- Pareja exitosa comparte su historia de amor
- KC BizFest abre aplicaciones para mentores
In this issue
By Chara Many people will not celebrate this Christmas with their families because they are away from home.That is the case with Kansas City area
Si este Fin de Año ves a alguien debajo de una mesa a media noche, no te asustes pensando que está temblando la tierra. Se
Successful couple share their love story For many people, Valentine’s Day is a day when they stress the importance of love.Henry Vivar and Lilia Garcia
In Kansas City and Wyandotte County, Kansas, an initiative to improve the quality of life for undocumented people and their families is being discussed this
February is the month of love. It’s given over to celebrating love in all its glorious forms. There’s the mutual familial affection shared by parents
By Chara The application process for mentors for KC BizFest 2022 is open.KC BizFest, an annual event focused on teaching high school juniors and seniors
