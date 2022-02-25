Sporting Kansas City ready for 2022

Story by Chara and photos by sportingkc.com

With the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season about to start, many Sporting Kansas City fans are probably curious to see how the boys in blue will fare, especially because some key players are injured or have left the team.

Alan Pulido is in the injured group. The Mexican-born attacker, who has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in his 33 games since joining the team in 2020, is out this season with a left knee injury that required surgery.

Typically, Pulido’s replacement has been Khiry Shelton. Shelton has scored eight goals in 51 matches.

To boost Sporting Kansas City’s attack, the club has acquired striker Nikola Vujnovic, one of the top scorers in Serbian club soccer this season, on loan. Vujnovic, 25, has a resume that includes several years in the Villarreal CF system.

Sporting manager Peter Vermes said he is happy to have Vujnovic on the team. The plans are to get Vujnovic into the lineup as soon as possible, but Vermes might not be able to utilize Vujnovic right away because of a visa issue, he said.

Another player absent from Sporting will be longtime midfielder Ilie Sanchez. The Spaniard will play for LAFC this season. His position will most likely be filled by Jose Mauri or Remi Walter.

If Mauri or Walter are unavailable, Uri Rossell will fill that spot. A native Spaniard, Rossell returns to Sporting, where he helped the team win the MLS Cup in 2013 before playing in Portugal and then for Orlando City in MLS.

New player acquisitions include Logan Ndembe and Ben Sweat. Both will play as left backs to replace players who left at the end of last season.

Ndembe, 21, is the first option to start. He has played in 27 games in France’s second division with En Avant Guingamp. Sweat is coming off an ACL injury.

Sporting will open the season Sunday (Feb. 27) against Atlanta United in Atlanta.

Sporting KC listo para el 2022

Con la temporada 2022 de la Major League Soccer (MLS) a punto de comenzar, muchos fanáticos del Sporting Kansas City probablemente sientan curiosidad por ver cómo les irá a los chicos de azul, especialmente porque algunos jugadores clave están lesionados o han dejado el equipo.

Alan Pulido está en el grupo de lesionados. El atacante de origen mexicano, que ha marcado 14 goles y dado siete asistencias en sus 33 partidos desde que llegó al equipo en 2020, está de baja esta temporada por una lesión en la rodilla izquierda que requirió cirugía.

Por lo general, el reemplazo de Pulido ha sido Khiry Shelton. Shelton ha marcado ocho goles en 51 partidos.

Para impulsar el ataque del Sporting Kansas City, el club ha adquirido en calidad de préstamo al delantero Nikola Vujnovic, uno de los máximos goleadores del fútbol de clubes serbio esta temporada. Vujnovic, de 25 años, tiene un currículum que incluye varios años en el sistema del Villarreal CF.

El entrenador del Sporting, Peter Vermes, dijo que está feliz de tener a Vujnovic en el equipo. Los planes son incluir a Vujnovic en la alineación lo antes posible, pero es posible que Vermes no pueda utilizarlo de inmediato debido a un problema con la visa, dijo.

Otro jugador ausente del Sporting será el mediocampista Ilie Sánchez. El español jugará en LAFC esta temporada. Lo más probable es que su puesto sea ocupado por José Mauri o Remi Walter.

Si Mauri o Walter no están disponibles, Uri Rossell ocupará ese lugar. Nativo de España, Rossell regresa al Sporting, donde ayudó al equipo a ganar la Copa MLS en 2013 antes de jugar en Portugal y luego para Orlando City en la MLS.

Las adquisiciones de nuevos jugadores incluyen a Logan Ndembe y Ben Sweat. Ambos jugarán como laterales izquierdos para sustituir a los jugadores que se fueron al final de la temporada pasada.

Ndembe, de 21 años, es la primera opción para empezar. Ha jugado 27 partidos en la segunda división de Francia con En Avant Guingamp. Sweat sale de una lesión de LCA.

Sporting abrirá la temporada el domingo (27 de febrero) contra Atlanta United en Atlanta.