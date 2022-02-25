Eating disorder victims share their story



Jennifer Romo and Renata Lara know what it is like to fight an eating disorder. And as part of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (Feb. 21-27), the two are sharing their story with Dos Mundos.

Lara still struggles with anorexia, a condition she was diagnosed with as a teen, she said. Although the situation is under control, she will always have to be alert for it.

“My experience with disordered eating stemmed from the expectations of all the people (around me) and from the pressures of keeping them,” Romo said. “The disease took over my life. As I began to speak about it, my draw toward bulimia and harmful thoughts began to wane.”

Lara’s parents took her to a doctor when her school contacted them about the behavioral changes reported by her classmates’ parents. Despite receiving treatment and a reprimand from her parents, Lara continued her harmful behaviors in secret. She drank lots of coffee, separated her food into equal portions and committed self-harm.

“I was going through a difficult situation at home, and it seemed to me that my weight was the only thing I could control,” she said. “On the other hand, the expectations of my family and friends were telling me that I should be thin. It took me a while to understand that, no matter how much weight I lost, it would never be enough.”

Similarly, Romo suffers from bulimia and bigorexia. Like Lara, she was treated for her condition, but she continues to experience the harmful symptoms and hides them from her loved ones, she said.

“I don’t know if they do know about it,” Romo said. “I’m aware that, in a way, it’s a cry for help, but I don’t feel ready to approach and open up to them. I think it’s challenging for people to realize that it’s something I experience.”

Both agree that eating disorders are more common than people think.

Often, parents do not know how to handle the situation and believe that forcing the sick person to eat will solve the problem, Lara said.

Lara went through many diets and psychologists, but it was only by connecting with her spirituality that she found the strength to overcome her condition and stop her self-harming behaviors, she said. Romo, on the other hand, said she is not ready to receive help. Although she understands that her behaviors are not healthy and she is hurting herself, she does not want to worry her loved ones.

If you are concerned you or a loved one is experiencing an eating disorder, contact a mental health professional or call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-(800)-931-2237.

Víctimas de trastornos alimenticios cuentan su historia

Jennifer Romo y Renata Lara saben lo que es luchar contra un trastorno alimentario. Y como parte de la Semana Nacional de Concientización sobre los Trastornos de la Alimentación (del 21 al 27 de febrero), los dos comparten su historia con Dos Mundos.

Lara todavía lucha contra la anorexia, una condición que le diagnosticaron cuando era adolescente, dijo. Aunque la situación está bajo control, siempre tendrá que estar alerta. “Mi experiencia con los trastornos alimentarios surgió de las expectativas de todas las personas a mi alrededor y de las presiones de mantenerlas”, dijo Romo.

“La enfermedad se apoderó de mi vida. Cuando comencé a hablar sobre el tema, mi atracción por la bulimia y los pensamientos dañinos comenzaron a desvanecerse”.

Los padres de Lara la llevaron a un médico cuando su escuela los contactó sobre los cambios de comportamiento informados por los padres de sus compañeros de clase. A pesar de recibir tratamiento y una reprimenda de sus padres, Lara continuó con sus conductas dañinas en secreto.

Bebía mucho café, separaba la comida en porciones iguales y se autolesionaba. “Estaba pasando por una situación difícil en casa y me parecía que mi peso era lo único que podía controlar”, dijo. “Por otro lado, las expectativas de mi familia y amigos me decían que debía estar delgada. Me tomó un tiempo comprender que, sin importar cuánto peso perdiera, nunca sería suficiente”.

Del mismo modo, Romo sufre de bulimia y vigorexia. Al igual que Lara, recibió tratamiento por su condición, pero continúa experimentando los síntomas dañinos y los oculta a sus seres queridos, dijo. “No sé si lo saben”, dijo Romo.

“Soy consciente de que, en cierto modo, es un grito de auxilio, pero no me siento preparada para acercarme y abrirme a ellos. Creo que es un reto para la gente darse cuenta de que es algo que yo experimento”.

Ambas coinciden en que los trastornos alimenticios son más comunes de lo que la gente piensa. Lara añadió que a menudo los padres no saben cómo manejar la situación y creen que obligar a la persona enferma a comer resolverá el problema.

Lara pasó por muchas dietas y psicólogos, pero sólo al conectarse con su espiritualidad encontró la fuerza para superar su condición y detener sus comportamientos autodestructivos. Romo, por su parte, dijo que no está lista para recibir ayuda. Aunque entiende que sus comportamientos no son saludables y se está lastimando a sí misma, no quiere preocupar a sus seres queridos.

Si le preocupa que usted o un ser querido esté experimentando un trastorno de la alimentación, comuníquese con un profesional de la salud mental o llame a la línea de ayuda de la Asociación Nacional de Trastornos de la Alimentación al 1-(800)-931-2237.