Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 11 • 03/17/22 – 03/23/22

In this issue
• Las Hermanas Pobres de Jesucristo celebran 10 años
• Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Kathleen Ramon Venable
• Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Veronica Latas
In this issue
• Las Hermanas Pobres de Jesucristo celebran 10 años
• Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Kathleen Ramon Venable
• Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Veronica Latas
The Naturalization process is the one in which Lawful Permanent Residents are granted U.S. citizenship once they meet the requirements established by Congress in the
By Chara The application process for mentors for KC BizFest 2022 is open.KC BizFest, an annual event focused on teaching high school juniors and seniors
Siguen disponibles vacunas gratuitas contra el COVID-19 durante la época navideña ¡El Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado (UGPHD, por sus siglas en inglés)
Techniques can help overcome anxiety, depression, expert claims Since the COVID pandemic began, anxiety and depression have become more common in the United States.Recently, psychologist
There’s a lot a stake in the mid-term elections Nov. 8. All 435 U.S. House seats and 35 of 100 U.S. Senate seats are up
March 15, 2022 – (KANSAS CITY, KS) – The Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) announced today that it will be closing its COVID mass
By Alfonso Navarro Bernachi The commemoration of International Women’s Day is an opportunity to learn from the experiences of women in leadership positions in our
Women’s History Month: Latas walks the walk By Tere Siqueira Each March, to observe Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped