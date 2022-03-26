Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 12 • 03/24/22 – 03/30/22

In this issue

• Arte de corazones en exhibición en el área de KC

• Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Claudia Banda

• Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Ivonne Gutierrez

How to deal with war anxiety

Commentary by Tere Siqueira With the frightening war between Russia and Ukraine dominating the news, many Americans feel afraid and worried.As the fighting continues to

Voces Consulares: IME Becas 

In the last 17 years, Mexico has cultivated and developed an innovative program to help raise the level of education of the Mexican and Mexican-origin

