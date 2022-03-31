Women’s History Month: Esther Guzan

Women’s History Month: Guzan works to protect children

By Tere Siqueira

Each March, to honor Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community. One of this year’s eight honorees is Esther Guzan, a prevention specialist who has dedicated her life to educating families and protecting children.

A first-generation college graduate, the Central Methodist University alumna has filled various positions during her 11-year career in education, including being a preschool teacher at Guadalupe Centers Inc. and a bilingual educator for child abuse prevention at the Sunflower House. Now, she works in the education prevention department at Synergy Services in Parkville, Missouri.

The value of education has shaped Guzan, a principle fostered by her mother.

“Education has always been important to my mom,” she said. “My mom is a woman who worked so hard to raise her five children and offer us an education. Now, I understand that education gives you the power to create better opportunities – not just materially, but (also) expanding your mind to learn different things about the world.”

Originally from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Guzan also learned a life lesson at age 13, when she learned English. It helped her understand that language and how we communicate are as important as education in a person’s life, she said.

With that lesson in mind, Guzan believes there is a need across the Kansas City area to offer additional resources that will help the Hispanic community in Spanish. That belief, in turn, inspired her to become an activist and be more involved in advocating for community issues.

“We are in a multicultural world where it is important to explore the aspects of our own language,” Guzan said. “People often feel more comfortable and closer if the information is presented to them in Spanish. It’s not because they don’t understand or that English … (is) not important. People can feel more comfortable and understand better in a language they feel more confident in.”

One subject Guzan wants the Hispanic community to feel more confident in discussing, in English or Spanish, is sexual abuse. Even when 1 of every 10 Hispanic children are sexually abused, families usually struggle with how to communicate about sexual abuse or mental health issues properly, the mother of three said.

The Hispanic community needs to change the stigma around taboo topics to offer children a more supportive environment that encourages them to seek help when needed, Guzan said. To help achieve that goal, she has trained parents on how to protect and talk to children about taboo topics. But she is aware there is more work to be done, she said.

Guzan’s mission of fighting sexual abuse and the lack of resources in Spanish have inspired her to create La Morenita Mindfulness Co., a dream project intended to create content and resources for both parents and kids of the Hispanic community focused on the proper ways of protecting children. To support and learn more about the developing project, visit https://www.lamorenitamindfulnessco.com.

Guzan also is trying to help children by serving as an example of what they can do when they are grown.

“The opportunities that have been presented to me happened because people took the time to train and mentor me,” she said. “Being able to explore the mindset of helping others allows me to empower and support the next generations. When children see me (as a Latin woman), and … (I) speak in Spanish, they see themselves represented and believe that they can also build a professional career.”

That desire to help young Hispanics inspired Guzan’s advice to Latinas during Women’s History Month – to keep opening doors with future generations in mind.

“I am very proud of the space that each of you represents in Kansas City,” she said. “You should feel heard and empowered. In every place, some woman believes and thinks of you. There are many hard-working and hard-fighting women who need to know that there is a community that supports them. Even when they don’t know you in person, doors open for future generations.”

Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: Guzan trabaja para proteger a los niños

Cada marzo, para honrar el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Dos Mundos honra a las latinas cuyos logros han ayudado y/o inspirado a la comunidad. Una de las ocho homenajeadas de este año es Esther Guzan, especialista en prevención que ha dedicado su vida a educar a las familias y proteger a los niños.

Graduada universitaria de primera generación, la exalumna de la Universidad Central Metodista ha ocupado varios puestos durante su carrera de 11 años en educación, incluyendo aquellos como maestra de preescolar en Guadalupe Centers Inc. y educadora bilingüe para la prevención del abuso infantil en Sunflower House. Ahora, trabaja en el departamento de prevención de la educación en Synergy Services en Parkville, Missouri.

El valor de la educación ha dado forma a Guzan, un principio fomentado por su madre.

“La educación siempre ha sido importante para mi mamá”, dijo. “Mi mamá es una mujer que trabajó muy duro para criar a sus cinco hijos y ofrecernos una educación. Ahora, entiendo que la educación te da el poder de crear mejores oportunidades, no solo materialmente, sino también expandiendo tu mente para aprender cosas diferentes sobre el mundo”.

Originaria de Ciudad Juárez, México, Guzan también adquirió una lección de vida a los 13 años, cuando aprendió inglés. La ayudó a comprender que el lenguaje y la forma en que nos comunicamos son tan importantes como la educación en la vida de una persona.

Con esa lección en mente, Guzan cree que existe la necesidad en toda el área de Kansas City de ofrecer recursos adicionales que ayuden a la comunidad hispana en español. Esa creencia, a su vez, la inspiró a convertirse en activista y participar más en la defensa de los problemas de la comunidad.

“Estamos en un mundo multicultural donde es importante explorar los aspectos de nuestro propio idioma”, dijo Guzan. “La gente muchas veces se siente más cómoda y cercana si la información se les presenta en español. No es porque no entiendan o que el inglés no sea importante. Las personas pueden sentirse más cómodas y entender mejor en un idioma en el que se sienten más seguros”.

Un tema que Guzan quiere que la comunidad hispana se sienta más segura al discutir, en inglés o español, es el abuso sexual. Incluso cuando 1 de cada 10 niños hispanos son abusados ​​sexualmente, las familias suelen tener dificultades para comunicarse adecuadamente sobre el abuso sexual o los problemas de salud mental, dijo la madre de tres hijos.

La comunidad hispana necesita cambiar el estigma en torno a los temas tabú para ofrecer a los niños un entorno de mayor apoyo que los aliente a buscar ayuda cuando la necesiten, añadió Guzan. Para ayudar a lograr ese objetivo, ha capacitado a los padres sobre cómo proteger y hablar con los niños sobre temas tabú. Pero ella es consciente de que hay más trabajo por hacer.

La misión de Guzan de luchar contra el abuso sexual y la falta de recursos en español la han inspirado a crear La Morenita Mindfulness Co., un proyecto y sueño destinado a crear contenido y recursos para padres e hijos de la comunidad hispana centrados en las formas adecuadas de proteger a los niños. . Para apoyar y obtener más información sobre el proyecto en desarrollo, visite https://www.lamorenitamindfulnessco.com.

Guzan también está tratando de ayudar a los niños sirviendo como ejemplo de lo que pueden hacer cuando sean adultos.

“Las oportunidades que se me han presentado sucedieron porque la gente se tomó el tiempo para capacitarme y asesorarme”, dijo. “Poder explorar la mentalidad de ayudar a los demás me permite empoderar y apoyar a las próximas generaciones. Cuando los niños me ven como mujer latina y hablando en español, se ven representados y creen que ellos también pueden hacer una carrera profesional”.

Ese deseo de ayudar a los jóvenes hispanos inspiró el consejo de Guzan a las latinas durante el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer: seguir abriendo puertas pensando en las generaciones futuras.

“Estoy muy orgullosa del espacio que cada uno de ustedes representa en Kansas City”, dijo. “Debes sentirte escuchado y empoderado. En cada lugar, alguna mujer cree y piensa en ti. Hay muchas mujeres trabajadoras y luchadoras que necesitan saber que hay una comunidad que las apoya. Incluso cuando no te conocen en persona, las puertas se abren para las generaciones futuras”.