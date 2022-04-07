Ramirez shares story of surviving child abuse

By Tere Siqueira

Oscar Ramirez has a happy marriage and a fulfilling life.

Living that life, however, has meant learning to live with the trauma of being abused as a child.

In observance of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Ramirez has agreed to share his story with Dos Mundos.

Now 33, Ramirez said he was sexually abused by his mother’s brother when he was 5 years old. His abuser was 24.

For months, the abuser, with whom he shared a room, sexually molested him, Ramirez said. His abuse took place under conditions of emotional and psychological manipulation. He explained that there was never any physical violence.

“He made me think that it was my idea, that I did it and that I did something wrong,” Ramirez said. “He also said they wouldn’t love me anymore because I did that, so I shouldn’t even talk about it.”

Ramirez never received support from anyone, he said.

“It’s hard to talk about these issues with a child,” he said. “That’s why it’s good to research the best way to approach it and give them the confidence to talk to you.”

Constantly, Ramirez threatened to report his abuser to his family, he said. The abuser ignored the allegations and continued to abuse him. Only when he raised his voice did the abuse stop.

“At mealtime, in front of the whole family, I said that this person was bothering me at night and not letting me sleep,” said Ramirez. “I don’t remember my words, because my parents didn’t say anything. If they had imagined what I was referring to, I imagine it would have been something intense. … I don’t know what would have happened.”

Despite the abuse, Ramirez had a good childhood, he said. Years later, though, he began to reflect on what had happened and remember all the details. It was then that Ramirez linked many of his fears and phobias to his experience – ravages he understands were consciously blocked but remained in his system.

“An experience like this affects you your whole life,” he said. “You don’t know how many fears and phobias it (has) caused me today. I still live with that, and I still try to live blocking those things out.”

Once, Ramirez discussed his experience with a therapist, but unblocking the trauma caused him to become depressed, he said. He spent months waking up scared after verbalizing it. Still, Ramirez knows that professional help is necessary to overcome and heal from his type of trauma, he said.

Ramirez advises parents to be careful and suspicious of who watches their children. He also advises them to talk to their children about sexual abuse and give them the confidence to speak with them about anything.

Editor’s note: If you think that your child is experiencing abuse, contact Synergy Services-Children’s Advocacy Center at (816) 321-7040.

Ramírez comparte la historia de cómo sobrevivió al abuso infantil

Oscar Ramírez tiene un matrimonio feliz y una vida plena. Vivir esa vida, sin embargo, ha significado aprender a vivir con el trauma de haber sido abusada de niño.

En conmemoración de abril como Mes Nacional de Prevención del Abuso Infantil, Ramírez accedió a compartir su historia con Dos Mundos.

Ahora con 33 años, Ramírez compartió el haber sido abusado sexualmente por el hermano de su madre cuando tenía 5 años. Su abusador tenía 24 años.

Durante meses, el abusador, con quien compartía habitación, abusó sexualmente de él, indicó Ramírez. Su abuso tuvo lugar en condiciones de manipulación emocional y psicológica.

Explicó que nunca hubo violencia físicamente. “Me hizo pensar que fue idea mía, que lo provoqué yo y que hice algo mal”, dijo Ramírez. “También dijo que ya no me amarían porque hice eso, así que ni siquiera debería hablar de eso”.

Ramírez nunca recibió apoyo de nadie, explicó.

“Es difícil hablar de estos temas con un niño”, dijo. “Por eso es bueno investigar la mejor manera de abordarlo y darles la confianza para hablar contigo”.

Ramírez amenazaba constantemente con denunciar a su abusador a su familia. El abusador ignoró las acusaciones y continuó abusando de él.

Sólo cuando levantó la voz cesaron los abusos. “A la hora de comer, frente a toda la familia, dije que esta persona me molestaba en la noche y no me dejaba dormir”, dijo Ramírez. “No recuerdo mis palabras, porque mis padres no dijeron nada.

Si se hubieran imaginado a lo que me refería, me imagino que hubiera sido algo intenso. … no sé qué hubiera pasado”. A pesar del abuso, Ramírez tuvo una buena infancia, dijo. Años más tarde, sin embargo, comenzó a reflexionar sobre lo sucedido y recordó todos los detalles. Fue entonces cuando Ramírez vinculó muchos de sus miedos y fobias a su experiencia: los estragos que entiende fueron bloqueados conscientemente pero permanecieron en su sistema.

“Una experiencia como esta te afecta toda la vida”, dijo. “No sabes cuántos miedos y fobias me ha causado hoy. Todavía vivo con eso, y todavía trato de vivir bloqueando esas cosas”.

Una vez, Ramírez habló sobre su experiencia con un terapeuta, pero desbloquear el trauma le causó depresión. Pasó meses despertándose asustado después de verbalizarlo. Aún así, Ramírez sabe que la ayuda profesional es necesaria para superar y sanar este tipo de trauma.

Ramírez aconseja a los padres que tengan cuidado y desconfíen de quién vigila a sus hijos. También les aconseja hablar con sus hijos sobre el abuso sexual y darles la confianza para hablar con ellos sobre cualquier cosa.

Nota del editor: Si cree que su hijo está sufriendo abuso, comuníquese con Synergy Services-Children›s Advocacy Center al (816) 321-7040.