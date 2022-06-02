Hablando con la abogada Jessica Piedra: The wait is over for 245i!

The time has finally arrived to move forward on the petitions filed under 245i in 2001 for Mexicans! Many of you filed applications at that time through siblings and parents in the hopes that you could obtain permanent residency without having to leave the US. Now, the government is finally accepting the second step for those applications filed long ago.

These applications were filed under a special law that expired on April 30, 2001. It is the “law of the penalty” because you can pay a $1000 fine for the opportunity to apply for your residency inside the United States. If you have one of these old petitions, now is the time to act!

To be eligible to move forward with this program, you had to have had an application filed with a Priority Date of April 30, 2001 or before. The main beneficiary had to have been present in the United States in December 2000. Other family members such as spouses and children may also be eligible even if they were not in the US at that time.

When we send in your application, you will be protected from deportation and your work permit will come in 3-4 months! All 245i applications are scheduled for an interview that will happen about 9-12 months after filing. In our office, we send an attorney and a professional interpreter with all of our clients to their interviews. Remember that we can handle cases across the United States.

It will be important to act quickly as the dates could move backwards soon. There is only a limited number of applications that will be accepted each month. Don’t wait – call us today to make an appointment to discuss next steps. Our team can file your case in just one month! We are waiting for your call at 816-895-6363!

¡La espera ha terminado para 245i!

¡Finalmente ha llegado el momento de avanzar en las peticiones presentadas bajo 245i en 2001 para los mexicanos! Muchos de ustedes presentaron solicitudes en ese momento a través de hermanos y padres con la esperanza de poder obtener la residencia permanente sin tener que salir de los EE. UU. Ahora, el gobierno finalmente está aceptando el segundo paso para aquellas solicitudes presentadas hace mucho tiempo.

Estas solicitudes se presentaron bajo una ley especial que expiró el 30 de abril de 2001. Es la “ley de la multa” porque puede pagar una multa de $1000 por la oportunidad de solicitar su residencia dentro de los Estados Unidos. Si tiene una de estas viejas peticiones, ¡ahora es el momento de actuar!

Para ser elegible para seguir adelante con este programa, debe haber presentado una solicitud con fecha de prioridad del 30 de abril de 2001 o antes. El beneficiario principal tenía que haber estado presente en los Estados Unidos en diciembre de 2000. Otros miembros de la familia, como cónyuges e hijos, también pueden ser elegibles incluso si no estaban en los Estados Unidos en ese momento.

¡Cuando enviemos su solicitud, estará protegido contra la deportación y su permiso de trabajo llegará en 3-4 meses! Todas las solicitudes 245i están programadas para una entrevista que tendrá lugar entre 9 y 12 meses después de la presentación. En nuestra oficina, enviamos una abogada y un intérprete profesional con todos nuestros clientes a sus entrevistas. Recuerde que podemos manejar casos en todo Estados Unidos.

Será importante actuar con rapidez ya que las fechas podrían retroceder pronto. Sólo se aceptará un número limitado de solicitudes cada mes. No espere, llámenos hoy para hacer una cita para discutir los próximos pasos. ¡Nuestro equipo puede presentar su caso en sólo un mes! ¡Esperamos tu llamada al 816-895-6363!