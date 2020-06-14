Have fun this summer, despite COVID-19









Commentary by Tere Siqueira

Although the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing up, we all need to stay safe and stay home as much as possible a while longer.

Summer can be a huge challenge for families with children under normal circumstances. Most children are at home during the summer because they are not taking classes. The pandemic has ramped up that challenge because the children have already been at home for the past few months.

The following ideas will help you to keep your children busy all summer:

*Camp in the backyard: This experience will provide a special night for the family by allowing you to immerse the family in the outdoors, all without going away. Set up a tent, grab some flashlights, and cart out some sleeping bags and board games.

If you do not have a tent, you can easily create a makeshift shelter by tying a rope or clothesline between two trees and hanging a large tarp, blanket or canvas over the top. Set the scene by hanging lamps or stringing lights around the tent. Prepare a fire pit and organize campfire stories.

*Plan a cultural day: There are many opportunities to offer your family a cultural day. Famous museums around the world are offering virtual tours of exhibits to enjoy. Enrich this experience by adding music that is part of the culture that you are exploring.

*Outdoor play: It is important for children to spend time outdoors. Some outdoor activities can include a picnic, hiking at a local park, backyard scavenger hunts, obstacle courses, gardening and setting up a backyard pool or a sprinkler system to stay cool.

*Take advantage of the kitchen: Prepare a cooking challenge by picking random ingredients and tell the children to create something delicious. The children will feel happy about having free rein of the kitchen to make their own snacks. Try gathering the family to bake some desserts together. Another fun activity is to buy multiple brands of the family’s favorite foods, then have everyone do a blind taste test challenge.

*Make some home videos: Get creative and do a family quarantine vlog. Or encourage the family to tell fictional stories using video. Legos, a cellphone camera and imagination are all you need to create a stop-motion video. Remember, children want your attention, so let them put on a show, and commit to sitting and recording it. Then, use their footage and explore the friendly editing tools available to help them tell their stories.

___________________________________________________________

Diviértete este verano, a pesar del COVID-19

Aunque los números de la pandemia del coronavirus están mostrando una disminución, todavía necesitamos mantenernos a salvo y permanecer en casa tanto como sea posible.

El verano puede ser un gran desafío para las familias con niños en circunstancias normales. La mayoría de los niños están en casa durante el verano porque no están tomando clases. La pandemia ha aumentado ese desafío porque los niños ya han permanecido en casa durante los últimos meses.

Las siguientes ideas le ayudarán a mantener a sus hijos ocupados todo el verano:

*Campamento en el patio trasero: Esta experiencia proporcionará una noche especial para la familia, permitiéndole sumergirse en el exterior, todo sin salir. Arma una tienda de campaña, agarra unas linternas y lleva unos sacos de dormir y juegos de mesa. Si no tienes una tienda de campaña, puedes crear fácilmente un refugio improvisado atando una cuerda o un tendedero entre dos árboles y colgando una gran lona, manta o lona en la parte superior. Crea un ambiente colgando lámparas o ensartando luces alrededor de la carpa. Prepara una fogata y organiza historias alrededor de ella.

*Planea un día cultural: Hay muchas oportunidades para ofrecer a su familia un día cultural. Famosos museos de todo el mundo ofrecen visitas virtuales de sus exposiciones disponibles. Enriquezca esta experiencia añadiendo música que sea parte de la cultura que está explorando.

*Juegos al aire libre: Es importante que los niños pasen tiempo al aire libre. Algunas actividades al aire libre pueden incluir un picnic, caminatas en un parque local, búsqueda del tesoro en el patio trasero, carreras de obstáculos, jardinería y la instalación de una piscina en el patio trasero o un sistema de rociadores para mantenerse fresco.

*Aprovechar la cocina: Prepara un desafío de cocina escogiendo ingredientes al azar y dile a los niños que creen algo delicioso. Los niños se sentirán felices de tener libertad en la cocina para hacer sus propios bocadillos. Intenta reunir a la familia para hacer algunos postres juntos. Otra actividad divertida es comprar varias marcas de las comidas favoritas de la familia, y luego hacer que todos hagan un desafío de prueba de sabor a ciegas.

*Haz algunos videos caseros: Sean creativos y hagan un vlog de cuarentena familiar. O anima a la familia a contar historias ficticias usando el video. Legos, una cámara de celular e imaginación son todo lo que necesitas para crear un vídeo de stop-motion. Recuerde, que los niños quieren su atención, así que déjenlos montar un espectáculo, y comprométanse a sentarse y grabarlo. Luego, usen su material y exploren las amigables herramientas de edición disponibles para ayudarles a contar sus historias.