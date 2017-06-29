Plyer v. Doe turns 35

Share

By Katherine Diaz

Free public education offered to all children because of landmark ruling

June 15 marked the 35th anniversary of a landmark case for undocumented children in the United States.

On June 15, 1982, the Supreme Court ruled in Plyer v. Doe that “states cannot constitutionally deny students a free public education on account of their immigration status,” according to the American Immigration Council.

The National Council of La Raza (NCLR), the largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States, considers the ruling essential in extending opportunities to thousands of children who otherwise would’ve been at an educational disadvantage.

In related news, June 15 also marks the anniversary of the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This program has helped millions acquire work permits and provided temporary protection. A person’s DACA status is renewable every two years.

La educación pública gratuita se ofrece a todos los niños debido a un fallo histórico

El 15 de junio marcó el aniversario 35 de un caso histórico para los niños indocumentados en los Estados Unidos.

El 15 de junio de 1982, el Tribunal Supremo dictaminó en Plyer v. Doe que “los estados no pueden negar constitucionalmente a los estudiantes una educación pública gratuita debido a su estatus migratorio”, de acuerdo al American Immigration Council.

El Consejo Nacional de La Raza (NCLR, por sus siglas en inglés), la organización hispana más grande de derechos civiles y de defensa de los derechos humanos en Estados Unidos, considera que el fallo es esencial para extender las oportunidades a miles de niños que de otra manera estarían en desventaja educativa.

En noticias relacionadas, el 15 de junio también marca el aniversario de la implementación del programa Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA). Este programa ha ayudado a millones a obtener permisos de trabajo y les brindó protección temporal. El estatus DACA de una persona puede ser renovado cada dos años.