Therapist shares warning signs of divorce-bound marriages

By Melissa Arroyo

A recent study suggested that couples who spent more money on their wedding day were more likely to end up divorced, and couples who spent less money were more likely to stay married longer. But that’s not the ultimate indicator a marriage will end in divorce, according to couples therapist Dr. John M. Gottman.

In his book “The Seven Principles of Making Marriage Work,” Gottman claims he can predict if married couples will divorce or stay together with 91 percent accuracy by analyzing them interact for as little as 15 minutes. Couples argue all the time, but according to Gottman, the way couples argue can make or break a marriage.

Some signs that divorce might be on the horizon, if they happen frequently during an argument, include the following:

*A harsh startup: Starting an argument harshly by criticizing or using sarcasm can set the tone for the rest of the argument, and can lead to unresolved conflicts and increased negativity. Starting a confrontation calmly can help reduce the tension and lead to a solution.

*Body language: According to Gottman, men are biologically more prone to feel overwhelmed during confrontations because of primitive instincts, and are more likely to be defensive or walk away. If not addressed, this survival instinct can cause a marriage to dwindle.

*Failed repair attempts: A repair attempt is an effort to de-escalate the tension during an argument, such as by telling a joke or taking a break. But if the repair attempt fails, it can lead to an unsatisfying marriage, Gottman claims.

Terapeuta comparte signos de advertencia de matrimonios divorciados

Un estudio reciente sugirió que las parejas que gastaban más dinero el día de su boda tenían más probabilidades de terminar divorciadas, y las parejas que gastaban menos dinero tenían más probabilidades de permanecer casadas por más tiempo. Pero ese no es un indicador final de que un matrimonio terminará en divorcio, según el terapeuta de parejas Dr. John M. Gottman.

Gottman afirma que puede predecir si las parejas casadas se divorciarán o permanecerán juntas con un 91 por ciento de precisión al analizarlas interactuar durante tan sólo 15 minutos. Las parejas discuten todo el tiempo, pero según Gottman, la forma en que las parejas argumentan puede hacer o romper un matrimonio.

Algunas señales de que el divorcio podría estar en el horizonte, si suceden con frecuencia durante una discusión, incluyen lo siguiente:

* Un comienzo áspero: Comenzar una discusión de manera áspera criticando o usando sarcasmo puede fijar el tono para el resto de la conversación y puede llevar a los conflictos sin resolver ya la negatividad creciente. Iniciar una confrontación con calma puede ayudar a reducir la tensión y conducir a una solución.

* El lenguaje corporal: Según Gottman, los hombres son biológicamente más propensos a sentirse abrumados durante las confrontaciones debido a los instintos primitivos, y son más propensos a estar a la defensiva o a retirarse. Si no se aborda, este instinto de supervivencia puede causar divorcio.

* Intentos de reparación fallidos: Un intento de reparación es un esfuerzo para disminuir la tensión durante una discusión como por ejemplo, diciendo una broma o tomando un descanso. Pero si el intento de reparación falla, puede llevar a un matrimonio insatisfactorio, afirma Gottman.