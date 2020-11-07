Light KC Purple Project helping raise awareness about pancreatic cancer

By Angie Baldelomar

The Edgerton.Life Pancreatic Cancer Foundation is hosting a virtual initiative to raise awareness and funds to help fight pancreatic cancer.

“Light KC Purple Project” is a three-week long virtual event in lieu of the foundation’s annual in-person gala. This year, because of the pandemic, the gala is being replaced by a series of online events that started Sunday (Nov. 1) and will conclude Nov. 19.

“It is a multi-pronged initiative,” said Jody Edgerton, Edgerton.Life board member. “There will be videos, presentations, podcasts and other events.”

Edgerton.Life was established as a nonprofit corporation in 2018 to carry on the work and fight that founder Andrew Edgerton had originally waged. Andrew, Jody’s son, died on the eve of his 40th birthday in October 2017. While undergoing treatment, he chose to devote himself to educate others about the disease through the foundation.

Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.

“This cancer is the leading cause of death because there are no early detection tools,” Edgerton said.

By the time the cancer is detected, it is too late to adequately treat it. Around 74% of patients die within the first year of detection. Throughout this year’s project, the foundation hopes to spread awareness about this cancer.

From Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, Edgerton.Life will hold an online auction to help raise funds that will go toward supporting patient programs and services, early detection and treatment, research and awareness initiatives.

On Nov. 19 — World Pancreatic Cancer Day — the main event will take place.

“It is when we’re lighting up Kansas City,” Edgerton said.

That means many buildings within the Kansas City area will be illuminated purple to help raise awareness. They will include Union Station and Kauffman Center in Kansas City, Missouri. In addition, that day, the foundation will present its annual Purple Halo Award.

People can join in by purchasing a donation ticket that also will make them members of a worldwide event. Anyone who buys a ticket will receive a package that includes a purple light bulb to help illuminate their houses and join in on the Light KC event on Nov. 19.

For more information and/or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.edgerton.life/.

_________________________________________________________________________

Light KC Purple Project ayuda a crear conciencia sobre el cáncer de páncreas

La Fundación de Cáncer de Páncreas Edgerton.Life organiza una iniciativa virtual para crear conciencia y recaudar fondos para ayudar a combatir el cáncer de páncreas.

“Light KC Purple Project” es un evento virtual de tres semanas de duración en lugar de la gala anual en persona de la fundación. Este año, debido a la pandemia, la gala está siendo reemplazada por una serie de eventos en línea que comenzaron el domingo (1 de noviembre) y concluirán el 19 de noviembre.

“Es una iniciativa de múltiples frentes”, dijo Jody Edgerton, miembro de la junta de Edgerton.Life. “Habrá videos, presentaciones, podcasts y otros eventos”.a

Edgerton.Life se estableció como una organización sin fines de lucro en 2018 para continuar el trabajo y la lucha que el fundador Andrew Edgerton había empezado. Andrew, el hijo de Jody, murió la víspera de su cumpleaños número 40 en octubre de 2017. Mientras estaba en tratamiento, decidió dedicarse a educar a otros sobre la enfermedad a través de la fundación.

El cáncer de páncreas tiene la tasa de mortalidad más alta de todos los cánceres principales.

“Este cáncer es la principal causa de muerte porque no existen herramientas de detección temprana”, dijo Edgerton.

Cuando se detecta el cáncer, es demasiado tarde para tratarlo adecuadamente. Alrededor del 74% de los pacientes mueren durante el primer año de detección. A lo largo del proyecto de este año, la fundación espera crear conciencia sobre este cáncer.

Desde el 13 de noviembre hasta el 19 de noviembre, Edgerton.Life llevará a cabo una subasta en línea para ayudar a recaudar fondos que se destinarán a apoyar programas y servicios para pacientes, detección temprana y tratamiento, iniciativas de investigación y concientización.

El 19 de noviembre, Día Mundial del Cáncer de Páncreas, tendrá lugar el evento principal.

“Es cuando estaremos iluminando Kansas City”, dijo Edgerton.

Eso significa que muchos edificios dentro del área de Kansas City se iluminarán de color púrpura para ayudar a crear conciencia. Incluirán Union Station y Kauffman Center en Kansas City, Missouri. Además, ese día, la fundación presentará su premio anual Purple Halo. Sherry Ainsworth será quien reciba este premio este año.

Las personas pueden unirse comprando un boleto de donación que también los convertirá en miembros de un evento mundial. Cualquiera que compre un boleto recibirá un paquete que incluye una bombilla de luz violeta para ayudar a iluminar sus casas y unirse al evento Light KC el 19 de noviembre.

Para obtener más información y/o comprar boletos, visite https://www.edgerton.life/.

