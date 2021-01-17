Kansas Department of Labor warns of texting fraud

Please be aware that a fraudulent SMS (e.g. texting) phishing attempt is being distributed on mobile devices. These texts are not from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL). If you receive one of these texts, please do not click on any links and delete it immediately.

If a person has clicked on a link, then a claimant should log into her or his GetKansasBenefits.gov portal from a secure device and double check that login and bank account information has not been changed. As a precaution, claimants should also change their password. If they suspect their account has been victimized, they should report it to KDOL through the web portal, or by calling the KDOL contact center.

The text message may look something like this:

As a reminder, KDOL will never ask for your full Social Security Number over text message or e-mail.

The agency is working with law enforcement and is investigating these fraudulent texts. Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.

Departamento de el Trabajo de Kansas advierte fraude en mensajes de texto

Tenga en cuenta que se está distribuyendo un intento fraudulento de suplantación de identidad mediante SMS (por ejemplo, mensajes de texto) en dispositivos móviles. Estos textos no son del Departamento de Trabajo de Kansas (KDOL). Si recibe uno de estos textos, no haga clic en ningún enlace y elimínelo inmediatamente.

Si una persona ha hecho clic en un enlace, el reclamante debe iniciar sesión en su portal GetKansasBenefits.gov desde un dispositivo seguro y verificar que la información de inicio de sesión y de la cuenta bancaria no se haya modificado. Como medida de precaución, los reclamantes también deben cambiar su contraseña. Si sospechan que su cuenta ha sido victimizada, deben informarlo a KDOL a través del portal web o llamando al centro de contacto de KDOL. El mensaje de texto puede verse así:

Como recordatorio, KDOL nunca le pedirá su Número de Seguro Social completo por mensaje de texto o correo electrónico.

La agencia está trabajando con las fuerzas del orden y está investigando estos textos fraudulentos. Kansas, junto con todos los demás estados, está experimentando un aumento en el robo de identidad relacionado con las reclamaciones por desempleo. Si usted o alguien que conoce ha sido víctima de robo de identidad, denúncielo en www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.