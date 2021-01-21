Biden sworn in as 46th U.S. President

By Angie Baldelomar

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday (Jan. 20), taking the oath of office at an inauguration unlike any other in the country’s history.

Unlike past swearing-in ceremonies, the new president took office before a National Mall that was cleared of observers — both for security reasons after the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — while millions of Americans watched the ceremony from home.

During his inaugural speech, Biden repeatedly acknowledged the various converging threats confronting the country as he begins his term: the pandemic, racial injustice, climate change and emergent domestic terrorism. But he overwhelmingly appealed for unity.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words,” he said. “It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: Unity. Unity.”

At 78, Biden is the oldest president in American history and the 15th vice president to become president. He was a senator from Delaware for more than 35 years before serving as President Obama’s vice president.

Moments before Biden’s swearing in, his running mate, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as vice president, becoming the first woman and first person of color to become vice president.

Biden asume la presidencia de Estados Unidos

Joe Biden fue posesionado como el presidente número 46 de Estados Unidos el miércoles (20 de enero), y prestó juramento en una toma de posesión como ninguna otra en la historia del país.

A diferencia de las ceremonias de posesión anteriores, el nuevo presidente asumió el cargo ante un National Mall que fue despejado de observadores, tanto por razones de seguridad después de la toma del Capitolio el 6 de enero así como para evitar la propagación del coronavirus, mientras millones de estadounidenses observaban la ceremonia desde casa.

Durante su discurso inaugural, Biden reconoció repetidamente las diversas amenazas convergentes que enfrenta el país al comenzar su mandato: la pandemia, la injusticia racial, el cambio climático y el terrorismo nacional emergente. Pero hizo un llamamiento abrumador a la unidad.

“Para superar estos desafíos, restaurar el alma y asegurar el futuro de Estados Unidos, se requiere mucho más que palabras”, dijo. “Requiere la más elusiva de todas las cosas en una democracia: Unidad. Unidad.”

A los 78 años, Biden es el presidente de mayor edad en la historia de Estados Unidos y el decimoquinto vicepresidente en convertirse en presidente. Fue senador por Delaware durante más de 35 años antes de ocupar el cargo de vicepresidente del presidente Obama.

Momentos antes de la toma de posesión de Biden, su compañera de fórmula, Kamala Harris, asumió el cargo como vicepresidenta, convirtiéndose en la primera mujer y primera persona de color en convertirse en vicepresidenta.