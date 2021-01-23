fbpx

Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube

Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 03 • 01/21/21 – 01/27/21

In this issue

• Biden sworn in as 46th U.S. President

• Juan Jose’s Taqueria brings authentic Mexican food to Shawnee

• ESC-KC director offers scholarship search tips

Share:

More Posts

Johnson County Vaccine Update

The Johnson County Department of Health & Environment (JCDHE) has the following update regarding COVID-19 vaccines recently received: *Received 1,000 doses from Health Partnership Clinic (1/11/21)*Received

Related Posts

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1702 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper