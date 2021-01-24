Javier Arroyo, Tenderloin Grill manager, dies at age 43

By Roberta Pardo

Javier F. Arroyo passed away peacefully on Jan. 8 at KU Medical Center at age 43.

Arroyo managed the Tenderloin Grill at 900 Southwest Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Javier was a big teddy bear who was always smiling inside and out,” Ashlee Ruhl wrote in the description of a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family through this sudden tragedy. “He was a loving husband, father, son and a huge Chiefs fan! He meant so much to his loved ones, the Tenderloin Grill family, the Westside community and his presence will always be felt.”

In addition, the Tenderloin Grill organized a fundraiser on Jan. 16. It was open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. as “a day to honor and remember our beloved Javier Arroyo,” the organizers wrote on the official Facebook event page. All sales from the day were donated to Arroyo’s family to help with medical bills and funeral costs.

The Tenderloin Grill will remain closed until further notice.

Arroyo loved going fishing, cooking and sports. His love of the Kansas City Chiefs was so great, in fact, that “he had a tattoo of the arrowhead on his neck,” his obituary on Dignity Memorial’s website states.

Arroyo is survived by his wife, Rachel; son, Javier; mother, Ramona Arroyo; and Anna Meng.

Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at the same location.

Javier Arroyo, gerente del Tenderloin Grill, muere a los 43 años

Javier F. Arroyo falleció en paz el 8 de enero en el Centro Médico de KU a los 43 años.

Arroyo administraba el restaurante Tenderloin Grill en 900 Southwest Blvd. en Kansas City, Missouri.

“Javier era un gran oso de peluche que siempre estaba sonriendo por dentro y por fuera”, escribió Ashlee Ruhl en la descripción de una recaudación de fondos de GoFundMe para ayudar a la familia a superar esta repentina tragedia. “¡Era un esposo, padre, hijo amoroso y un gran fanático de los Chiefs! Significó mucho para sus seres queridos, la familia de Tenderloin Grill, la comunidad de Westside y su presencia siempre se sentirá”.

Además, Tenderloin Grill organizó una recaudación de fondos el 16 de enero. Estuvo abierto de 11 a.m. a 6 p.m. como “un día para honrar y recordar a nuestro querido Javier Arroyo”, escribieron los organizadores en la página oficial del evento en Facebook. Todas las ventas del día fueron donadas a la familia de Arroyo para ayudar con las facturas médicas y los costos del funeral.

El Tenderloin Grill permanecerá cerrado hasta nuevo aviso.

A Arroyo le encantaba pescar, cocinar y hacer deporte. Su amor por los Kansas City Chiefs era tan grande, de hecho, que “tenía un tatuaje de la punta de flecha en el cuello”, dice su obituario en el sitio web de Dignity Memorial.

A Arroyo le sobreviven su esposa, Rachel; hijo, Javier; madre, Ramona Arroyo y Anna Meng.

El velorio se llevó a cabo de 10 a 11 a.m. en el Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en Kansas City, Missouri, seguido de una misa de entierro cristiano en el mismo lugar.