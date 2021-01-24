LNESC-KC director offers scholarship search tips

By Angie Baldelomar

For any high school student considering college or trade school, looking for scholarships is as important than deciding where to attend college — maybe more so.

Mike Macias, director of the LULAC National Education Service Center in Kansas City (LNESC-Kansas City), said the main takeaway in searching for scholarships is to not do it alone.

“Talk to people at your church, talk to leaders that you may know in the community because a lot of times they’ll help you (find those opportunities),” Macias said.

In that same vein, Macias said that families often disregard looking for and applying to local scholarships because they think of them as small. But there are many local scholarships that receive few applicants, and Macias recommends taking advantage of them.

At LNESC-Kansas City, Macias advises many Hispanic families and their kids that come looking for scholarships. Based on his experience, he has noticed that many families wait until it is too late to find scholarships.

“They wait until right before school is getting ready to start and then I’ll receive calls from different families saying (they) are looking for scholarships, and they can’t do that,” he said. “It has to be an all-year-long approach.”

Ideally, the search should start during a student’s sophomore year and include a calendar to keep track of deadlines, Macias said. Families should start thinking about college even earlier.

“You need to start in ninth grade (and) start preparing them by having them do leadership things or volunteering … because so many of these scholarships rely on your child being not only a good student but (also being) a good citizen and having a little bit of leadership experience,” he said.

The search for scholarships should include local searches, national searches (by visiting fastweb.com — a database with more than 1.6 million scholarship opportunities) and social media searches.

“Right now, social media is so important, especially to young people; there’s lots of different scholarships that will be posted on social media,” Macias said.

His office, in fact, shares many scholarship opportunities on LNESC-Kansas City’s social media pages, like those on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Another tip is to be aware that private institutions tend to give out more money in scholarships.

“What some people don’t realize is that, if you go to a big school like K-State or KU, they do give out scholarships, but they’re typically not as big as scholarships that you’d get from a private college, like St. Mary’s (University of St. Mary),” he said.

Although his office offers free scholarship search advising, and families are always welcome to contact him, Macias also suggests having multiple pathways to do so.

“Our families need to look at more than one path for securing scholarships because, while we would love to talk to as many families as we can and try to help them, there are tons of other organizations that can also help them,” he said. “They need to use as many forms of support as possible.”

For more information on LNESC-Kansas City, visit https://www.facebook.com/LNESCKansasCity/.

Director de LNESC-KC ofrece consejos para la búsqueda de becas

Para cualquier estudiante de secundaria que esté considerando la universidad o una escuela técnica, buscar becas es tan importante como decidir dónde asistir a la universidad, tal vez más.

Mike Macias, director del Centro de Servicios de Educación Nacional de LULAC en Kansas City (LNESC-Kansas City), dijo que la principal lección en la búsqueda de becas es no hacerlo solo.

“Hable con la gente de su iglesia, hable con líderes que tal vez conozca en la comunidad porque muchas veces lo ayudarán (a encontrar esas oportunidades)”, dijo Macías.

En la misma línea, Macías dijo que las familias a menudo ignoran la búsqueda y solicitud de becas locales porque las consideran pequeñas. Pero hay muchas becas locales que reciben pocos solicitantes, y Macías recomienda aprovecharlas.

En LNESC-Kansas City, Macias asesora a muchas familias hispanas y sus hijos que vienen en busca de becas. Basado en su experiencia, ha notado que muchas familias esperan hasta que es demasiado tarde para encontrar becas.

“Esperan hasta justo antes de que la escuela esté a punto de comenzar y ahí comienzo a recibir llamadas de diferentes familias diciendo que están buscando becas y que no pueden hacer eso”, dijo. “Tiene que ser un enfoque de todo el año”.

Idealmente, la búsqueda debería comenzar durante el segundo año del estudiante e incluir un calendario para realizar un seguimiento de los plazos, dijo Macías. Las familias deberían empezar a pensar en la universidad incluso antes.

“Debe comenzar en noveno grado (y) comenzar a prepararlos haciendo que hagan cosas de liderazgo o se ofrezcan como voluntarios … porque muchas de estas becas dependen de que su hijo no sólo sea un buen estudiante sino (también) un buen ciudadano y un poco de experiencia en liderazgo”, dijo.

La búsqueda de becas debe incluir búsquedas locales, búsquedas nacionales (visitando fastweb.com, una base de datos con más de 1,6 millones de oportunidades de becas) y búsquedas en redes sociales.

“En este momento, las redes sociales son muy importantes, especialmente para los jóvenes; hay muchas becas diferentes que se publicarán en las redes sociales”, dijo Macías.

Su oficina, de hecho, comparte muchas oportunidades de becas en las páginas de redes sociales de LNESC-Kansas City, como las de Facebook, Instagram y Twitter.

Otro consejo es tener en cuenta que las instituciones privadas tienden a entregar más dinero en becas.

“Lo que algunas personas no se dan cuenta es que, si vas a una escuela grande como K-State o KU, otorgan becas, pero por lo general no son tan grandes como las becas que obtendrías de una universidad privada, como St. Mary’s (Universidad de St. Mary)”, dijo.

Aunque su oficina ofrece asesoramiento gratuito para la búsqueda de becas, y las familias siempre pueden ponerse en contacto con él, Macías también sugiere buscar múltiples vías de asesoramiento.

“Nuestras familias necesitan buscar más de un camino para obtener becas porque, aunque nos encantaría hablar con tantas familias como podamos y tratar de ayudarlas, hay muchas otras organizaciones que también pueden ayudarlas”, dijo. “Necesitan utilizar tantas formas de apoyo como sea posible”.

Para obtener más información sobre LNESC-Kansas City, visite https://www.facebook.com/LNESCKansasCity/.