New strains of COVID-19 detected

By Chara

New strains of COVID-19 have emerged in recent weeks, multiple media outlets are reporting.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are three coronavirus strains circulating – one from the United Kingdom, called B.1.1.7; a South African variant, called 1.351; and a Brazilian variant, called P.1. Of the three new strains, the only one that has been seen in the United States is the one first detected in the United Kingdom.

The new variants spread quicker and easier than the original COVID-19 virus that emerged roughly a year ago and has caused more than 2 million deaths worldwide, including 400,000-plus deaths in the United States. As it has been reported by Johns Hopkins University and elsewhere, there have been more than 6,600 COVID-related deaths in Missouri and more than 3,500 COVID-related deaths in Kansas.

The new strains are under investigation. Scientists are trying to understand their symptoms, the time it takes for them to spread, ways of detecting them and how they respond to medications.

Nuevas cepas de COVID-19 detectadas

Han surgido nuevas cepas de COVID-19 en las últimas semanas, reportaron varios medios de comunicación.

Según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades, hay tres cepas de coronavirus circulando: una del Reino Unido, llamada B.1.1.7; una variante sudafricana, llamada 1.351; y una variante brasileña, llamada P.1. De las tres nuevas cepas, la única que se ha visto en Estados Unidos es la que se detectó por primera vez en el Reino Unido.

Las nuevas variantes se propagan más rápido y más fácilmente que el virus COVID-19 original que surgió hace aproximadamente un año y ha causado más de 2 millones de muertes en todo el mundo, incluidas más de 400,000 muertes en Estados Unidos. Como ha sido reportado por la Universidad Johns Hopkins y en otros lugares, ha habido más de 6,600 muertes relacionadas con el COVID en Missouri y más de 3,500 muertes relacionadas con el COVID en Kansas.

Las nuevas cepas están bajo investigación. Los científicos están tratando de comprender sus síntomas, el tiempo que tardan en propagarse, las formas de detectarlos y cómo responden a los medicamentos.