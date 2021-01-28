Chiefs return to the Super Bowl

By Chara

A speedy recovery by Patrick Mahomes II helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their second AFC title and reach their second straight Super Bowl.

The 25-year-old quarterback was in doubt to start against Buffalo in the AFC title game Sunday (Jan. 24) at Arrowhead Stadium after being injured Jan. 17 during Kansas City’s 22-17 AFC playoff win over Cleveland at Arrowhead. But Mahomes was cleared to play Sunday and responded by completing 29 of 38 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chiefs to a 38-24 win.

With the win, the Chiefs advanced to face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV, slated for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium – Tampa Bay’s home field. As multiple media outlets have reported, the Buccaneers are the first team to play a Super Bowl on their home turf, though two teams – the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers – have each played in a Super Bowl within 50 miles of their respective home stadiums.

The Chiefs, who ended a half-century Super Bowl drought last season by defeating the 49ers in Miami Gardens, Florida, are seeking their third Super Bowl title. They are playing in their fourth Super Bowl overall.

The Chiefs also are seeking back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the first time in their history. Should they do so, they would become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots won consecutive titles in February 2004 and 2005 with Tom Brady as their quarterback.

Coincidentally, Brady looks to stop Kansas City’s title quest. He is Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.

As it was widely reported, Brady left the Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles. In his first season with Tampa Bay, he has led the Buccaneers to their first trip to the Super Bowl since January 2003, when they routed the then-Oakland Raiders 48-21 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

This is the fifth gridiron meeting between Mahomes and Brady. They faced off three times when Brady was with New England and have met once during Brady’s stint with Tampa Bay.

The first meeting was on Oct. 14, 2018, when the Chiefs lost to the Patriots 43-40 at Gillette Stadium. Mahomes and the Chiefs also lost the second meeting, a 37-31 overtime thriller in the AFC championship game, Jan. 20, 2019, at Arrowhead.

Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Tom Brady in meeting No. 3, 23-16, on Dec. 8, 2019, at Gillette Stadium. Sparked by a 17-point first quarter, they defeated Brady and the Bucs 27-24 Nov. 29, 2020, at Raymond James Stadium.

Mahomes will face a Tampa Bay defense that ranked sixth overall for the regular season – up from 15th in 2019, the Buccaneers’ website states. Tampa Bay’s defense has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game this season.

Brady, on the other hand, will face a Kansas City defense that allowed only 20.5 points per game in its two AFC playoff games.

Los Chiefs regresan al Súper Bowl

Una rápida recuperación de Patrick Mahomes II ayudó a los Kansas City Chiefs a ganar su segundo título de la AFC y alcanzar su segundo Súper Bowl consecutivo.

El mariscal de campo de 25 años estaba en duda para comenzar contra Buffalo en el juego por el título de la AFC el domingo (24 de enero) en el Arrowhead Stadium después de lesionarse el 17 de enero durante la victoria de Kansas City en los playoffs de la AFC 22-17 sobre Cleveland en Arrowhead. Pero Mahomes fue autorizado para jugar el domingo y respondió completando 29 de 38 pases para 325 yardas y tres touchdowns para llevar a los Chiefs a una victoria de 38-24.

Con la victoria, los Chiefs avanzaron para enfrentarse a Tampa Bay en el Súper Bowl LV, programado para el 7 de febrero en el Raymond James Stadium, el campo local de Tampa Bay. Como han reportado varios medios de comunicación, los Buccaneers son el primer equipo en jugar un Súper Bowl en su propio terreno, aunque dos equipos, Los Ángeles Rams y San Francisco 49ers, han jugado cada uno en un Súper Bowl a 50 millas de sus respectivos estadios.

Los Chiefs, que terminaron con una sequía de Súper Bowl de medio siglo la temporada pasada al derrotar a los 49ers en Miami Gardens, Florida, buscan su tercer título de Súper Bowl. Estarán jugando en su cuarto Súper Bowl en general.

Los Chiefs también buscan títulos consecutivos de Súper Bowl por primera vez en su historia. Si lo hicieran, se convertirían en los primeros campeones consecutivos del Súper Bowl desde que los New England Patriots ganaron títulos consecutivos en febrero de 2004 y 2005 con Tom Brady como su mariscal de campo.

Casualmente, Brady busca detener la búsqueda del título de Kansas City. Es el mariscal de campo titular de Tampa Bay.

Como se reportó ampliamente, Brady dejó a los Patriots después de 20 temporadas y seis títulos de Súper Bowl. En su primera temporada con Tampa Bay, ha llevado a los Buccaneers a su primer viaje al Super Bowl desde enero de 2003, cuando derrotaron a los entonces Oakland Raiders 48-21 en el Qualcomm Stadium de San Diego.

Este es el quinto encuentro entre Mahomes y Brady. Se enfrentaron tres veces cuando Brady estaba con Nueva Inglaterra y se han enfrentado una vez durante la temporada de Brady con Tampa Bay.

El primer encuentro fue el 14 de octubre de 2018, cuando los Chiefs perdieron ante los Patriots 43-40 en el Estadio Gillette. Mahomes y los Chiefs también perdieron el segundo encuentro, un thriller de tiempo extra 37-31 en el juego de campeonato de la AFC, el 20 de enero de 2019, en Arrowhead.

Mahomes y los Chiefs derrotaron a Tom Brady en el encuentro No. 3, 23-16, el 8 de diciembre de 2019, en el Estadio Gillette. Impulsados por un primer cuarto de 17 puntos, derrotaron a Brady y los Bucs 27-24 el 29 de noviembre de 2020 en el Estadio Raymond James.

Mahomes se enfrentará a una defensa de Tampa Bay que ocupó el sexto lugar en general para la temporada regular, en comparación con el puesto 15 en 2019, según el sitio web de los Buccaneers. La defensiva de Tampa Bay ha permitido la menor cantidad de yardas terrestres por juego esta temporada.

Brady, por otro lado, se enfrentará a una defensa de Kansas City que permitió sólo 20.5 puntos por juego en sus dos juegos de playoffs de la AFC.