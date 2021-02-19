Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 07 • 02/18/21 – 02/24/21

In this issue
• KC goes dark, rolling power outages affect 270,000-plus households
• Expert shares tips on handling anxiety during pandemic
• KCMO Health Department encourages sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccine
Carlos Yorvick no descarta una segunda parte de la bioserie de Juan Gabriel, pero por la actual situación de la pandemia el proyecto todavía no
The Unified Government’s Public Health Department (UGPHD) recently published an overview of COVID-19 Vaccines in Wyandotte County. The mission of the UGPHD is to ensure
Limited Supplies Means Vaccines Will Be Provided in Phases Last week the Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) announced details on Phase 2 of the
MIAMI — The restrictive policies of the Trump administration, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, have reduced migration to the United States to its lowest level
By Angie Baldelomar The Kansas City (Missouri) Health Department is encouraging residents to fill out its COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Form.Deputy Director Frank Thompson said the
In this issue • Thank You KC Chiefs!!! • Valentine’s Day: A young couple puts roots in KC • Dos Mundos editor encourages Latinos to
By Roberta Pardo Rolling power outages have affected the Kansas City area since Monday (Feb. 15) because of record freezing temperatures.The Southwest Power Pool, the
By Angie Baldelomar Anxiety might be the rising problem around the world.For psychiatrist Mauro Rodriguez, anxiety is the one of the biggest problems people face.