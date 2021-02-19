KCMO Health Department encourages sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccine

By Angie Baldelomar

The Kansas City (Missouri) Health Department is encouraging residents to fill out its COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Form.

Deputy Director Frank Thompson said the form serves as a way to put those interested into the appropriate tier according to the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

“There are three phases to that and within those phases there are different tiers; so for example, we’re on phase 1B working on tiers 1 and 2, and tier 2 includes individuals over 65 and those with certain chronic conditions,” Thompson said.

But people do not need to be in those tiers to sign up for the vaccine.

“Anyone can sign up,” Thompson said. “We will be using this list throughout the time that we’re distributing vaccine in order to put people into the appropriate tier, so that as the state opens up new tiers, then we pull from that list.”

The form requests basic information besides a name and email and/or phone number, such as date of birth, ZIP code, type of employment and information on certain chronic conditions. Thompson said it does not ask about citizenship status or national origin.

The form is available in Spanish.

For now, department personnel are focusing on 11 ZIP codes within the city that have the highest mortality from COVID-19.

Thompson encourages everyone to sign up for the vaccine, even more so if they are eligible to get a vaccine now. His department is trying to fight misinformation about the vaccine by sharing the facts.

“To those folks who are hesitant (or) have questions about the vaccines, in terms of safety, one of the myths out there is that it was rushed and they didn’t follow all the safety protocols, and in actuality, they did,” he said. “All the same protocols that one would follow for normal vaccines happened.”

Thompson also emphasized that, as emergency authorizations are given, all the data from the vaccine development becomes available for anyone to read.

The form, both in English and Spanish, is online at kcmo.gov/coronavirus. People also can call 311 to sign up.

For more information about the vaccine, visit kcmo.gov/coronavirus.

Departamento de Salud de KCMO alienta inscripciones para la vacuna contra el COVID-19

El Departamento de Salud de Kansas City (Missouri) alienta a los residentes a completar su formulario de contacto de vacunación para el COVID-19.

El subdirector Frank Thompson dijo que el formulario sirve como una forma de colocar a los interesados en el nivel apropiado de acuerdo con el plan de distribución de vacunas del estado.

“Hay tres fases para eso y dentro de esas fases hay diferentes niveles; así que, por ejemplo, estamos en la fase 1B trabajando en los niveles 1 y 2, y el nivel 2 incluye a personas mayores de 65 años y aquellas con ciertas afecciones crónicas”, dijo Thompson.

Pero las personas no necesitan estar en esos niveles para inscribirse en la vacuna.

“Cualquiera puede inscribirse”, dijo Thompson. “Usaremos esta lista durante el tiempo que estemos distribuyendo la vacuna para ubicar a las personas en el nivel apropiado, de modo que a medida que el estado abra nuevos niveles, entonces usemos esa lista”.

El formulario solicita información básica además de un nombre y correo electrónico y/o número de teléfono, como fecha de nacimiento, código postal, tipo de empleo e información sobre ciertas condiciones crónicas. Thompson dijo que no pregunta sobre el estado de ciudadanía ni el origen nacional.

El formulario está disponible en español.

Por ahora, el personal del departamento se está enfocando en 11 códigos postales dentro de la ciudad que tienen la mayor mortalidad por COVID-19.

Thompson alienta a todos a inscribirse para recibir la vacuna, más aún si son elegibles para recibir una vacuna ahora. Su departamento está tratando de combatir la información errónea sobre la vacuna compartiendo los hechos.

“Para aquellas personas que dudan (o) tienen preguntas sobre las vacunas, en términos de seguridad, uno de los mitos es que se apresuró y no siguieron todos los protocolos de seguridad, y en realidad, lo hicieron,” él dijo. “Ocurrieron todos los mismos protocolos que se seguirían para las vacunas normales”.

Thompson también enfatizó que, a medida que se otorgan las autorizaciones de emergencia, todos los datos del desarrollo de la vacuna están disponibles para que cualquiera los lea.

El formulario, tanto en inglés como en español, está en línea en kcmo.gov/coronavirus. Las personas también pueden llamar al 311 para registrarse.

Para obtener más información sobre la vacuna, visite kcmo.gov/coronavirus.