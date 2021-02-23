COVID-19 Vaccines at the Westside… the Bestside!

On behalf of the seniors of the Westside, the Westside CAN Center would like to express deepest gratitude to Truman Medical Center and Tony Aguirre Community Center for the coordination of the COVID-19 Vaccines on February 8th and 9th 2021. It was incredible to see the response of the community during this first time event. We really celebrated the opportunity to put 300 vaccines in 300 arms… and 300 more during the 2nd dose on March 8th and 9th.

Truman Medical Center was able to distribute 150 vaccines on Monday and 150 vaccines on Tuesday. Very few people cancelled because they obtained the vaccine elsewhere. Everyone showed up for their appointment/vaccine. Everyone came to the event, even with the heavy snow, the cold weather and the sadness of the KC Chiefs losing the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

Westside CAN Center Police officers were able to assist two seniors that were not able to go out of their homes because of the snow in their driveways and in the nearby streets. They picked up the seniors and brought them back safe to their homes.

Westside CAN Center was able to engage and coordinate with the Sacred Heart Home Association, the Westside Neighborhood Association and the Westside NorthKC Association with this project and working together with Westside CAN Center in prioritizing and helping to secure the vaccines for the elderly of

the Westside. Additionally, Guadalupe Center, Mattie Rhodes and Posada del Sol Senior Facility also participated.

“More than 14 bilingual volunteers were available to assist all participants in filling out the paperwork. Also helping to transport seniors in wheelchairs or just walking alongside with them from one area to the other. It is amazing to see how the community works together for the wellbeing of the senior of the community” Said Jorge Coromac Director of Westside CAN Center.

Many, many thanks to the TACC staff that was so helpful during these two days, especially to Steve Z, AJ, Tammy, Dana and Marvin.

Westside CAN Center was able to implement this project thanks to the support of Jackson County Outside Agencies, The City of Kansas City MO, the collaboration of KCPD Officers Villalobos and Salzman and the amazing Westside CAN Volunteers.

Vacunas contra el COVID-19 en el Westside … ¡el mejor lado!

En nombre de las personas mayores del Westside, el Westside CAN Center desea expresar su más profundo agradecimiento al Truman Medical Center y al Tony Aguirre Community Center por la coordinación de las vacunas COVID-19 el 8 y 9 de febrero de 2021. Fue increíble ver la respuesta de la comunidad durante este primer evento. Realmente celebramos la oportunidad de poner 300 vacunas en 300 brazos … y 300 más durante la segunda dosis el 8 y 9 de marzo.

Truman Medical Center pudo distribuir 150 vacunas el lunes y 150 vacunas el martes. Muy pocas personas cancelaron porque obtuvieron la vacuna en otro lugar. Todos se presentaron a su cita para la vacuna. Todos asistieron al evento, incluso con la fuerte nevada, el clima frío y la tristeza de que los KC Chiefs perdieran el juego del Super Bowl.

Los oficiales de policía de Westside CAN Center pudieron ayudar a dos personas mayores que no pudieron salir de sus casas debido a la nieve en sus entradas y en las calles cercanas. Recogieron a los ancianos y los llevaron a salvo a sus hogares.

Westside CAN Center pudo participar y coordinar con la Asociación de Hogares del Sagrado Corazón, la Asociación de Vecindarios de Westside y la Asociación de Westside NorthKC con este proyecto y trabajar junto con Westside CAN Center para priorizar y ayudar a asegurar las vacunas para los ancianos del Westside. Además, también participaron Guadalupe Center, Mattie Rhodes y Posada del Sol Senior Facility.

“Más de 14 voluntarios bilingües estuvieron disponibles para ayudar a todos los participantes a completar el papeleo. También ayudando a transportar personas mayores en sillas de ruedas o simplemente caminando junto a ellas de un área a otra. Es asombroso ver cómo la comunidad trabaja unida para el bienestar de las personas mayores de la comunidad”, dijo Jorge Coromac, director de Westside CAN Center.

Muchas, muchas gracias al personal de TACC que fue de gran ayuda durante estos dos días, especialmente a Steve Z, AJ, Tammy, Dana y Marvin.

Westside CAN Center pudo implementar este proyecto gracias al apoyo de las agencias externas del condado de Jackson, la ciudad de Kansas City MO, la colaboración de los oficiales de KCPD Villalobos y Salzman y los increíbles voluntarios de Westside CAN.