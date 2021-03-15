Northwest-Kansas City offers college completion programs

By Angie Baldelomar

Northwest Missouri State University-Kansas City offers many degree completion programs.

“If a student has already attended a community college and has already achieved the associate degree, they can transfer that degree into here – and then, we help them get two more years of major-level classes to achieve that bachelor’s degree,” said Amy Washam, Northwest-Kansas City director.

Unlike other Kansas City area colleges, Northwest gears its programming toward working professionals or those with daytime obligations, Washam said.

“We try to keep all of our classes at night,” she said. “We want to keep them on a short, seven-week schedule, so each class only lasts seven weeks.”

As part of the tuition cost, Northwest-Kansas City provides textbook and laptops to students.

Most professors are adjuncts, Washam said, meaning they teach part time but work full time in their respective fields. That gives students opportunities to connect to the community within those industries, she said.

“They’re able to help students think about those career opportunities, as well as where to look to apply for internships or jobs,” Washam said. “Later, they’re able to network. A lot of them bring guest speakers, giving the students an opportunity to connect to the community within those industries as well.”

Northwest-Kansas City offers degrees in business, communication, education, health science and wellness, and technology. It also offers a bachelor of applied science degree designed to provide the additional general and specific education necessary for technicians with vocational or “non-college transfer” certificates or degrees. It offers more than $19 million annually in scholarships and grants.

For more information, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/kc.

Northwest-Kansas City ofrece programas de finalización universitaria

Northwest Missouri State University-Kansas City ofrece muchos programas de finalización de títulos.

“Si un estudiante ya ha asistido una universidad comunitaria y ya obtuvo el título de asociado, puede transferir ese título aquí, y luego, lo ayudamos a obtener dos años más de clases de nivel superior para obtener esa licenciatura”, dijo Amy. Washam, directora de Northwest-Kansas City.

A diferencia de otras universidades del área de Kansas City, Northwest orienta su programación hacia los profesionales que trabajan o aquellos con obligaciones durante el día, dijo Washam.

“Tratamos de mantener todas nuestras clases por la noche”, dijo. “Queremos mantenerlos en un horario corto de siete semanas, por lo que cada clase sólo dura siete semanas”.

Como parte del costo de la matrícula, Northwest-Kansas City proporciona libros de texto y computadoras portátiles a los estudiantes.

La mayoría de los profesores son adjuntos, dijo Washam, lo que significa que enseñan a tiempo parcial pero trabajan a tiempo completo en sus respectivos campos. Eso les da a los estudiantes oportunidades para conectarse con la comunidad dentro de esas industrias, dijo.

“Pueden ayudar a los estudiantes a pensar en esas oportunidades profesionales, así como en dónde buscar para postularse para pasantías o trabajos”, dijo Washam. “Más tarde, podrán conectarse. Muchos de ellos traen oradores invitados, lo que les brinda a los estudiantes la oportunidad de conectarse con la comunidad dentro de esas industrias también”.

Northwest-Kansas City ofrece títulos en negocios, comunicación, educación, ciencias de la salud y bienestar y tecnología. También ofrece una licenciatura en ciencias aplicadas diseñado para proporcionar la educación general y específica adicional necesaria para los técnicos con certificados o títulos vocacionales o de “transferencia no universitaria”. Ofrece más de $19 millones anuales en becas y subvenciones.

Para obtener más información, visite www.nwmissouri.edu/kc.