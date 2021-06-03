Traveling

By Angie Baldelomar

As more places reopen, more people are traveling again.

Recently, Dos Mundos asked some people in the community who had traveled about their experiences. Here are their answers:

“It was normal for me. When I went on vacation, I didn’t see anything different. I didn’t see less people. The only thing I noticed in airports is either the service improved because they serve you as soon as you get there when you travel internationally or they make sure people don’t turn into crowds due to the pandemic. … I would advise people to travel with caution. And if you don’t feel good, don’t travel.”

— Fadia Merlo —

“I had a good time. But there were times where I felt unsafe (because) there are a lot of people who don’t wear masks or don’t follow social distancing guidelines. My advice would be to always wear a mask and try to avoid crowds at all costs.”

— Ricky Martin —

“I think my experience was a little stressful because we had to adapt to this new normality. I would advise people to keep social distancing because you don’t know who is vaccinated and who isn’t, and to always carry disinfectant.”

— Henry Garcia —

“It was a different experience. I’d never had to keep my distance, wear a mask all the time and wait for the plane to be disinfected before boarding. At the airport, we had to keep our distance when doing any kind of revision and also when boarding the plane. What I did notice is that the airlines were very well-organized with the cleaning of the planes and the general process to keep us all safe. … Once there, we arrived during the week, and I think that helped us not to be surrounded by many people because the beaches were almost empty. It was a nice experience and we were able to spend a nice time with the family, lying on the sand like walruses.”

— Charlie Martinez —

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Charla callejera: viajar durante una pandemia

A medida que se vuelven a abrir más lugares, más personas vuelven a viajar. Recientemente, Dos Mundos preguntó a algunas personas de la comunidad que habían viajado sobre sus experiencias. Aquí están sus respuestas:

“Para mí fue normal. Cuando me fui de vacaciones, no vi nada diferente. No vi menos gente. Lo único que noté en los aeropuertos es que el servicio mejoró porque te atienden más rápido cuando viajas internacionalmente o se aseguran de que no se hagan multitudes. … Aconsejaría a las personas que viajen con precaución. Y si no se sienten bien, no viajen”.

— Fadia Merlo —

“Mi experiencia fue buena al viajar, pero si hubo muchos momentos que me sentí inseguro. Hay muchas personas que no usan su máscara y no respetan la distancia social. Mi consejo es que usar siempre la máscara y alejarse lo más posible de las multitudes cuando sea posible”.

— Ricky Martin —

“Creo que mi experiencia fue un poco estresante porque tuvimos que adaptarnos a esta nueva normalidad. Aconsejaría a la gente que mantenga el distanciamiento social porque no sabe quién está vacunado y quién no, y que siempre lleve desinfectante”.

— Henry García —

“Fue una experience diferente. Nunca me había tocado tener que guardar mi distancia, usar máscara todo el tiempo y esperar a que desinfectaran el avión antes de abordar. En el aereopuerto tuvimos que guardar nuestra distancia al hacer cualquier tipo de revisión y también al abordar el avión. Lo que sí note es que las aerolíneas estaban muy bien organizadas con la limpieza de los aviones y el proceso en general para mantenernos a todos a salvo. … Ya estando allá, llegamos entre semana y pienso que eso nos ayudó a no estar rodeados de mucha gente porque las playas estaban casi vacías. Fue una bonita experiencia y pudimos pasar un tiempo agradable en familia, tirados en la arena como morsas”.

— Charly Martínez —