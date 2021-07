Holidays at a glance: Independence Day

By Tere Siqueira

Observed on July 4, Independence Day is celebrated across America with fireworks displays, parades, concerts and casual family gatherings to mark the anniversary of the Second Continental Congress adopting the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Here are a few other facts you might not know about this annual holiday:

*First celebrations: Philadelphia held the first annual commemoration of independence on July 4, 1777, while Congress was still occupied with the war with the British Empire. After the Revolutionary War, Americans continued to commemorate Independence Day every year in celebrations that allowed the new nation’s emerging political leaders to address the citizens and create a feeling of unity.

On July 3, 1781, Massachusetts recognized Independence Day as an official holiday, making it the first state to observe it.

*Fireworks: President John Adams, a founding father and leader of the American Revolution, suggested that “illuminations” be part of future Independence Day celebrations. Thus, the tradition of setting off fireworks on July 4 began in Philadelphia during the first official celebration of Independence Day. That night, the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Common.

Since then, the inclusion of fireworks displays into community celebrations has grown. There are about 15,000 Independence Day firework celebrations every year.

*One World Trade Center tribute: The height of the New York City building, 1,776 feet, pays homage to Independence Day by referring to the year America declared its independence from Great Britain.

*Federal holiday: July 4 was not deemed a federal holiday until 1941 – more than 150 years after the nation’s founding.

*Ways of celebrating: Some of the most common activities include sticking an American flag on one’s front porch; shooting off fireworks; having family cookouts, particularly barbecues; watching parades; attending concerts; and attending baseball games.

Día festivo se acerca: Día de la Independencia

Celebrado el 4 de julio, el Día de la Independencia se celebra en todo Estados Unidos con exhibiciones de fuegos artificiales, desfiles, conciertos y reuniones familiares informales para conmemorar el aniversario del Segundo Congreso Continental que adoptó la Declaración de Independencia el 4 de julio de 1776.

Aquí hay algunos otros datos que quizás no conozca sobre este feriado anual: