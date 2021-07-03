Increase in type 2 diabetes found among young people

By Chara

The rate of type 2 diabetes in children, teens and young adults has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Diabetes Association claims.

“New data show that the incidence and acuity of type 2 diabetes in children increased significantly during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more pediatric patients hospitalized from March to December 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019,” an association press release stated.

A study found that, since the pandemic began, children had reduced their exercise time, increased their screen time and sedentary behaviors, and had disturbances in their sleeping habits. In addition, the study found that children were consuming more processed foods.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 disrupted our lives in more ways than we realize,” said Daniel S. Hsia M.D., associate professor at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and lead author of the study, as quoted by the association. “Our study reinforces the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle for children, even under such difficult circumstances.”

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes and typically found in older adults, might be caused from a lack of exercise and poor eating habits. Its symptoms include frequent urination, increased thirst, increased hunger, fatigue, frequent infections and weight loss. Although there is no cure for type 2 diabetes, it is manageable and can be prevented.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises parents to keep an eye on their children’s eating habits and sugar consumption. They also are advised to encourage their children to drink more water and fewer sugary drinks, eat more fruits and vegetables, and encourage their children to be physically active.

Aumento de la diabetes tipo 2 entre los jóvenes

La tasa de diabetes tipo 2 en niños, adolescentes y adultos jóvenes ha aumentado durante la pandemia del COVID-19, afirma la Asociación Estadounidense de Diabetes.

“Los nuevos datos muestran que la incidencia y la agudeza de la diabetes tipo 2 en los niños aumentaron significativamente durante el pico de la pandemia del COVID-19, con más pacientes pediátricos hospitalizados de marzo a diciembre de 2020 en comparación con el mismo período de tiempo en 2019”, señaló un comunicado de prensa de la asociación.

Un estudio encontró que, desde que comenzó la pandemia, los niños habían reducido su tiempo de ejercicio, aumentado su tiempo de pantalla y conductas sedentarias, y tenían alteraciones en sus hábitos de sueño. Además, el estudio encontró que los niños consumían más alimentos procesados.

“Desafortunadamente, el COVID-19 interrumpió nuestras vidas en más formas de las que creemos”, dijo el Dr. Daniel S. Hsia, profesor asociado en el Centro de Investigación Biomédica Pennington en Baton Rouge, Louisiana, y autor principal del estudio, según lo citado por la asociación. “Nuestro estudio refuerza la importancia de mantener un estilo de vida saludable para los niños, incluso en circunstancias tan difíciles”.

La diabetes tipo 2, la forma más común de diabetes y que se encuentra típicamente en los adultos mayores, puede ser causada por la falta de ejercicio y los malos hábitos alimenticios. Sus síntomas incluyen micción frecuente, aumento de la sed, aumento del hambre, fatiga, infecciones frecuentes y pérdida de peso. Aunque no existe cura para la diabetes tipo 2, es manejable y se puede prevenir.

Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades recomiendan a los padres que vigilen los hábitos alimenticios y el consumo de azúcar de sus hijos. También se les aconseja animar a sus hijos a beber más agua y menos bebidas azucaradas, comer más frutas y verduras y animar a sus hijos a realizar actividad física.