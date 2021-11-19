Voces Consulares: AMLO, USA and North America

For the second time this month, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be in the United States to discuss international issues related to improving the living conditions of the Mexican population both in our country and abroad.

Last Tuesday, November 9, the Mexican president led the session of the United Nations Security Council in New York, where he called not to lose sight of the living conditions of 750 million people living in poverty around the world.

He also sent a message to our Mexican population in the United States, in which he reiterated the need to continue working so that the contributions of migrant workers from Mexico be fully recognized.

“This great nation, the United States, was created that way, with immigrants,” said the head of state López Obrador.

On November 18, the President of Mexico was in the US capital for the ninth summit meeting of North American leaders with host President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

What’s on the agenda? Three topics: evaluation and future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA); cooperation against the pandemic and health security, and migration.

This last issue, migration, is one of the priorities of the Mexican government because it affects the day-to-day and future of 11 million Mexican migrants in this country, whose efforts contribute to regional economic vitality.

“There can be no growth without a workforce,” President López Obrador said in recent days, when explaining the importance of cooperation between Canada, the United States and Mexico to overcome the effects of the pandemic.

“We have a workforce, then we complement each other because there is technology in North America, we have short distances so as not to pay much in freight and a treasure that is the domestic market (…) we have a guaranteed market to produce. In this way that is a very important issue for Mexico and that is why we are going to be in Washington”, he said.

We will pay close attention to the results of this ninth summit meeting of North American leaders, which had not been held since 2016.

At the Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City and at Voces Consulares, we will provide opportune information regarding any progress on immigration matters so that you have first-hand information and avoid fraud.

AMLO, EUA y América del Norte

Por segunda ocasión en este mes el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador estará en Estados Unidos, para tratar asuntos internacionales que se relacionan con mejorar las condiciones de vida de la población mexicana tanto en nuestro país como en el exterior.

El pasado martes 9 de noviembre, el mandatario mexicano encabezó la sesión del Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas en Nueva York, donde llamó a no perder de vista las condiciones de vida de 750 millones de personas que viven en pobreza en todo el mundo.

También envió un mensaje a nuestra población en Estados Unidos, en el que reiteró la necesidad de seguir trabajando para que sean plenamente reconocidas las aportaciones de personas trabajadoras migrantes de México.

“Esta gran nación, Estados Unidos, se creó así, con migrantes”, expresó el jefe de Estado López Obrador.

Este 18 de noviembre el presidente de México estaba en la capital estadounidense para la novena reunión cumbre de líderes de América del Norte con el mandatario anfitrión Joe Biden y el primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau.

¿Qué hay en la agenda? Tres temas: evaluación y futuro del Tratado de Libre Comercio en América del Norte (TMEC); cooperación contra la pandemia y seguridad sanitaria, y migración.

Este último tema, migración, es una de las prioridades del gobierno de México porque afecta el día a día y el futuro de 11 millones de personas migrantes mexicanas en este país, cuyo esfuerzo contribuye con la vitalidad económica regional.

“No puede haber crecimiento sin fuerza de trabajo”, dijo en días recientes el presidente López Obrador al explicar la importancia de la cooperación entre Canadá, Estados Unidos y México para superar los efectos de la pandemia.

“Nosotros tenemos fuerza de trabajo, luego nos complementamos porque en América del Norte hay tecnología, tenemos cortas distancias para no pagar muchos fletes y un tesoro que es el mercado interno (…) tenemos garantizado el mercado para producir. De modo que ese es un tema importantísimo para México y por eso vamos a estar en Washington”, afirmó.

Estaremos muy atentos a los resultados de esta novena reunión cumbre de líderes de América del Norte, que no se realizaba desde 2016.

En el Consulado de México en Kansas City y en Voces Consulares le daremos a conocer oportunamente cualquier avance en materia migratoria para que tenga información de primera mano y evite fraudes.