Preparing Your Child for Their COVID-19 Vaccination

Now that free COVID-19 vaccinations are available for children ages 5 and up, many parents have questions about how to best prepare their child to receive the vaccination. Getting vaccinated for any reason can be a source of stress for children and parents alike. Here are some tips to help your child be more comfortable with the vaccination process.

Explain what vaccinations or “shots” are to your child:

*Ask them if they already know what vaccinations or shots are. That gives you a good place to start.

*Explain why we have vaccines. Explain that germs can sometimes make people very sick. That’s why doctors and scientists work hard to find ways to prevent people from getting sick. That’s why they created vaccinations – to keep people healthy.

*Explain how vaccines work. Basically, a vaccine “teaches” your body how to fight off germs that might make you sick. If a “bad” germ enters your body, having gotten a vaccine helps your body know how to keep you from getting sick, or it prevents you from getting as sick as you might if you were not vaccinated.

*Explain why getting a COVID-19 vaccination is important. It’s important to get vaccinated so we can visit family and friends and go places without being anxious that we might get sick or make others ill. Being vaccinated doesn’t just protect you – it helps protect everyone around you.

Explain how the vaccine clinic will work so they know what to expect:

*Let them know that you’ll be with them the whole time while they are getting their vaccination.

*Let them know it will be a quick process – there may be a short wait in line, but the shot itself only takes a few second – like a finger snap!

*Avoid telling your child not to be “scared.” That plants the notion in their head that the vaccination process might be scary and can cause unneeded anxiety for your child.

*Be upfront – the vaccination shot might feel like a little “pinch” – but it’s over in just seconds and then they’ll be protected from COVID-19!

*Make sure your child understands they will need to hang out at the vaccination site for 15 minutes after their vaccination. This gives the nurses time to ensure they’re doing fine before going home.

*Explain to your child how they might feel after their vaccination. For example, their arm might be a bit sore, they might have some redness and/or tenderness at the vaccination site, or they might just feel tired and a little “yucky.” This is completely normal, and these symptoms go away in a day or two. Let them know you’ll be there to take care of them.

*Make sure they understand they’ll get getting their second dose of the vaccination in a few weeks.

Other tips for parents:

*Please dress your child in a short-sleeved shirt for their vaccination. If you think your child will need to get their shot in their thigh, please dress them in loose shorts.

*If needed, be prepared to distract your child while they’re getting vaccinated. You know your child best, so you are the best judge of what works best to distract them and help keep them calm. It might be a favorite story, a song or a joke. You might consider bringing a favorite book or toy to help distract and engage your child.

Vaccines for children ages 5 and older are available at the UGPHD vaccination site at the former Kmart building at 7836 State Avenue. Vaccinations are available Wednesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and no insurance is needed. Please note: For Thanksgiving, the Kmart site will be closed on November 25th and 26th (vaccinations will only be available on Wednesday the week of Thanksgiving). The site will return to its Wednesday – Friday hours the following week.

To access other resources for parents and find out more about COVID vaccines in Wyandotte County, visit WycoVaccines.org. To find vaccination sites near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

Upcoming Community Events

*Tuesday, November 23: Get FREE COVID vaccines for kids ages 5-11 at Turner High School. Vaccinations will be given at the Turner High School Auxiliary Gym, located at 2211 South 55th Street in KCK. The event runs from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Plus there’s free pizza and salad for kids who get who get vaccinated (and family members who accompany them)!

*Saturday, December 4: People who are pregnant can get a free COVID vaccine at the Kmart vaccination site located at 7836 State Avenue. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. Those who get vaccinated will also receive a $100 VISA gift card, free baby personal care kits and other gifts! The event also provides information on other resources for people who are pregnant, including WIC, Health Families Wyandotte and Becoming a Mom® free prenatal classes.

For a calendar of upcoming testing or vaccination clinics and events, visit https://bit.ly/WyCoCOVIDtest.

Preparando a su hijo para recibir su vacuna contra el COVID-19

Ahora que las vacunas contra el COVID-19 gratuitas están disponibles para niños de 5 años en adelante, muchos padres tienen preguntas sobre cómo preparar mejor a sus hijos para recibir la vacuna. Vacunarse por cualquier motivo puede ser una fuente de estrés tanto para los niños como para los padres. A continuación se ofrecen algunos consejos para ayudar a su hijo a sentirse más cómodo con el proceso de vacunación.

Explique qué son las vacunas o “inyecciones” a su hijo:

*Pregúnteles si ya saben qué son las vacunas o las inyecciones. Eso le da un buen lugar para comenzar.

*Explique por qué tenemos vacunas. Explique que los gérmenes a veces pueden enfermar gravemente a las personas. Es por eso que los médicos y científicos trabajan arduamente para encontrar formas de prevenir que las personas se enfermen. Por eso crearon vacunas, para mantener a la gente sana.

*Explique cómo funcionan las vacunas. Básicamente, una vacuna “le enseña” a su cuerpo cómo combatir los gérmenes que pueden enfermarlo. Si un germen “malo” ingresa a su cuerpo, haber recibido una vacuna ayuda a su cuerpo a saber cómo evitar que usted se enferme, o evita que usted se enferme tanto como lo haría si no estuviera vacunado.

*Explique por qué es importante vacunarse contra el COVID-19. Es importante vacunarse para poder visitar a familiares y amigos e ir a lugares sin estar ansiosos por enfermarnos o hacer que otros se enfermen. Estar vacunado no sólo lo protege, sino que también ayuda a proteger a todos los que lo rodean.

Explique cómo funcionará la clínica de vacunas para que sepan qué esperar:

*Hágales saber que estará con ellos todo el tiempo mientras se vacunan.

*Hágales saber que será un proceso rápido; puede haber una breve espera en la fila, pero la inyección en sí sólo toma unos segundos, ¡como chasquear los dedos!

*Evite decirle a su hijo que no tenga “miedo”. Eso planta la noción en su cabeza de que el proceso de vacunación puede dar miedo y puede causar ansiedad innecesaria a su hijo.

*Sea sincero: la inyección de la vacuna puede sentirse como un pequeño “pellizco”, pero termina en solo segundos y luego estarán protegidos contra el COVID-19.

*Asegúrese de que su hijo comprenda que tendrá que pasar el rato en el lugar de la vacunación durante 15 minutos después de la vacunación. Esto les da tiempo a las enfermeras para asegurarse de que estén bien antes de irse a casa.

*Explíquele a su hijo cómo se sentiría después de la vacunación. Por ejemplo, su brazo puede estar un poco adolorido, pueden tener algo de enrojecimiento y/o sensibilidad en el lugar de la inyección, o simplemente pueden sentirse cansados y un poco “asqueados”. Esto es completamente normal y estos síntomas desaparecen en uno o dos días. Hágales saber que estará allí para cuidarlos.

*Asegúrese de que comprendan que recibirán su segunda dosis de la vacuna en unas pocas semanas.

Otros consejos para los padres:

*Por favor vista a su hijo con una camisa de manga corta para su vacunación. Si cree que su hijo necesitará recibir una inyección en el muslo, vístalo con pantalones cortos holgados.

*Si es necesario, esté preparado para distraer a su hijo mientras lo vacunan. Usted conoce mejor a su hijo, por lo que es el mejor juez de lo que funciona mejor para distraerlo y ayudarlo a mantener la calma. Puede ser una historia favorita, una canción o una broma. Podría considerar traer su libro o juguete favorito para ayudar a distraer e involucrar a su hijo.

Las vacunas para niños de 5 años en adelante están disponibles en el sitio de vacunación del UGPHD en el antiguo edificio de Kmart en 7836 State Avenue. Las vacunas están disponibles de miércoles a viernes, de 10 a.m. a 6 p.m. Las vacunas contra el COVID-19 son gratuitas y no se necesita seguro. Tenga en cuenta: por el Día de Acción de Gracias, el sitio de Kmart estará cerrado el 25 y 26 de noviembre (las vacunas sólo estarán disponibles el miércoles la semana de Acción de Gracias). El sitio volverá a su horario de miércoles a viernes la semana siguiente.

Para acceder a otros recursos para padres y obtener más información sobre las vacunas COVID en el condado de Wyandotte, visite WycoVaccines.org. Para encontrar lugares de vacunación cercanos a usted, visite vaccines.gov.

Próximos eventos comunitarios

*Martes 23 de noviembre: Obtenga vacunas contra el COVID GRATIS para niños de 5 a 11 años en Turner High School. Las vacunas se administrarán en el gimnasio auxiliar de Turner High School, ubicado en 2211 South 55th Street en KCK. El evento se lleva a cabo de 3:30 a 6:30 p.m. Además, hay pizza y ensalada gratis para los niños que se vacunan (y los miembros de la familia que los acompañan).

*Sábado 4 de diciembre: Las personas embarazadas pueden recibir una vacuna contra el COVID gratuita en el sitio de vacunación de Kmart ubicado en 7836 State Avenue. El evento se extiende desde el mediodía hasta las 2 p.m. Aquellos que se vacunen también recibirán una tarjeta de regalo VISA de $100, kits gratuitos de cuidado personal para bebés y otros obsequios. El evento también brinda información sobre otros recursos para las personas que están embarazadas, incluidas las clases prenatales gratuitas de WIC, Health Families Wyandotte y Becoming a Mom®.

Para obtener un calendario de las próximas pruebas o clínicas y eventos de vacunación, visite https://bit.ly/WyCoCOVIDtest.