How to handle stress and depression during the holidays

Commentary by Roberta Pardo

The holiday season is not cheerful for everyone.

In juggling cooking meals, shopping for presents, baking, cleaning and entertaining, the holidays can be stressful. The COVID-19 pandemic is adding a layer of stress and worry, particularly if it has affected your holiday plans.

Fortunately, there are some things that can be done to minimize feelings of stress during the holidays. Here are some tips:

*Acknowledge your feelings: If there are people missing at the table this holiday season, realize it is normal to feel sadness and grief. It is O.K. to take time to cry or express your feelings. Do not force yourself to be happy just because it is the holiday season.

*Reach out: If you feel lonely or isolated, seek out community, religious or other social events or communities. There are many online groups that also can offer support and companionship. And it might help to talk to a friend or a family member, so try reaching out with a text, call or video chat.

*Be realistic: The holidays do not have to be perfect or like previous years. As families change and grow, traditions will often change, too, so choose some to keep and be open to creating new ones.

*Plan ahead: Set aside specific days for shopping, baking and other activities. Plan menus and make shopping lists to avoid scrambling at the last minute to buy forgotten ingredients.

*Try to maintain healthy habits: Have healthy snacks before holiday meals so you do not go overboard on sweets, cheeses or drinks. Get plenty of sleep. Try to include regular physical activity in your daily routine. Be aware of the information you consume from news and social media, and make sure to adjust the time spent reading them if they are impacting your mental well-being.

Cómo manejar el estrés y la depresión durante las fiestas de fin de año

La temporada navideña no es alegre para todos.

Al hacer malabares con la preparación de comidas, la compra de regalos, la repostería, la limpieza y el entretenimiento, las vacaciones pueden ser estresantes. La pandemia de COVID-19 está agregando una capa de estrés y preocupación, particularmente si ha afectado sus planes de vacaciones.

Afortunadamente, hay algunas cosas que se pueden hacer para minimizar la sensación de estrés durante las vacaciones. A continuación se ofrecen algunos consejos:

*Reconozca sus sentimientos: si faltan personas en la mesa en esta temporada navideña, tenga en cuenta que es normal sentir tristeza y dolor. Está bien tomarse un tiempo para llorar o expresar sus sentimientos. No se obligue a ser feliz sólo porque es la temporada navideña.

*Comuníquese: si se siente solo o aislado, busque eventos comunitarios, religiosos u otros eventos sociales o comunidades. Hay muchos grupos en línea que también pueden ofrecer apoyo y compañía. Y podría ser útil hablar con un amigo o un familiar, así que intente comunicarse con un mensaje de texto, una llamada o un chat de video.

*Sea realista: Las fiestas de fin de año no tienen por qué ser perfectas o como años anteriores. A medida que las familias cambian y crecen, las tradiciones también cambiarán a menudo, así que elija algunas para conservar y esté abierto a crear otras nuevas.

*Planee con anticipación: reserve días específicos para ir de compras, hornear y otras actividades. Planee menús y haga listas de compras para evitar hacer compras de los ingredientes olvidados en el último minuto.

*Trate de mantener hábitos saludables: coma bocadillos saludables antes de las comidas festivas para no exagerar con dulces, quesos o bebidas. Dormir lo suficiente. Trate de incluir actividad física regular en su rutina diaria. Sea consciente de la información que consume de las noticias y las redes sociales, y asegúrese de ajustar el tiempo dedicado a leerlas si están afectando su bienestar mental.