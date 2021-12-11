“The Mystery of Christmas” returns

By Tere Siqueira

A familiar holiday tale is getting a new treatment.

The Dramatic Truth Ballet School of Kansas City, Missouri, will present a series of performances of “The Mystery of Christmas,” a retelling of “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 17-19 in the Goppert Theatre at Avila University. For the first time, it will include a Spanish adaptation of the play.

“It is an honor for us to get to tell this story to the Spanish population,” said Amy Scrivner, Dramatic Truth marketing director. “We are very excited to share this show that is near and dear to our hearts. It is ‘The Nutcracker’ that tells the true meaning of Christmas, so it is quite a privilege to be able to share this one-of-a-kind ‘Nutcracker’ with a completely new audience.”

The narration will be different for the Spanish version, but the dancing and acting will remain the same, Scrivner said.

Offering a Spanish version of “The Mystery of Christmas” was born in 2017, when Liz Dimmel, Dramatic Truth’s director, visited the church of one of the school’s board members. Because the church’s congregation is half-Spanish-speaking, they discussed how wonderful it would be for all his congregation to come to the show and understand the play.

Making the idea a reality, however, was no easy task. Dramatic Truth encountered problems staging the show, including finding a venue and COVID-19. The delays are part of a long journey the show has taken.

“Our director began writing/choreographing this show over 30 years ago,” Scrivner said. “She was inspired over a span of years with different parts. Finally, all the parts were put together in one year and ‘The Mystery of Christmas’ began! It was a lot of work! It is a tradition we have carried on every year since.”

According to Scrivner, production for the show begins long before the first performance each holiday season. Rehearsals start in August, where all the dancers put in long hours perfecting their pieces. Additionally, they devote a week to working solely on the show.

With all that work in mind, Scrivner encourages the Hispanic community to see “The Mystery of Christmas” and explore the diverse offering of other productions presented by Dramatic Truth. She also wants everyone to know that Dramatic Truth can offer opportunities to get involved.

“We are so honored to be able to share one of our favorite shows with you,” Scrivner said. “This is a one-of-a-kind retelling of ‘The Nutcracker.’ We hope you and your family can join us this holiday season as we celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. We wish you and your family a season filled with blessings and hope!”

The Goppert Theatre is located at 11901 Wornall Road. For more information about tickets and “The Mystery of Christmas” showtimes, visit https://www.dramatictruth.org/.

“El misterio de Navidad” está de regreso

El cuento de vacaciones familiar está presentandose con un nuevo enfoque.

La Escuela de Ballet Dramatic Truth de Kansas City, Missouri, presentará una serie de representaciones de “El misterio de Navidad”, una nueva version de “El cascanueces”, del 17 al 19 de diciembre en el Teatro Goppert de la Universidad de Ávila. Por primera vez, incluirá una adaptación en español de la obra.

“Es un honor para nosotros poder contar esta historia a la población hispana”, dijo Amy Scrivner, Directora de Marketing de Dramatic Truth. “Estamos muy emocionados de compartir este espectáculo que es cercano y querido a nuestros corazones. Es ‘El cascanueces’ el que cuenta el verdadero significado de la Navidad, por lo que es un gran privilegio poder compartir este ‘Cascanueces’ único en su tipo con una audiencia completamente nueva”.

La narración será diferente para la versión en español, pero el baile y la actuación seguirán siendo los mismos, dijo Scrivner.

La idea de ofrecer una versión en español de “El misterio de Navidad” nació en 2017, cuando Liz Dimmel, directora de Dramatic Truth, visitó la iglesia de uno de los miembros del consejo. Debido a que la congregación de la iglesia es mitad hispanohablante, discutieron lo maravilloso que sería que toda su congregación viniera al espectáculo y entendiera la obra.

Sin embargo, hacer realidad la idea no fue tarea fácil. Dramatic Truth tuvo problemas para organizar la obra, incluyendo la búsqueda de un escenario y el COVID-19. Los retrasos son parte de un largo viaje que ha realizado el programa.

“Nuestro director comenzó a escribir/coreografiar este programa hace más de 30 años”, dijo Scrivner. “Ella se inspiró durante años con diferentes partes. Finalmente, todas las partes se juntaron en un año y ¡comenzó ‘El misterio de Navidad’! ¡Ha sido mucho trabajo! Es una tradición que hemos mantenido todos los años desde entonces”.

Según Scrivner, la producción del programa comienza mucho antes de la primera presentación de cada temporada navideña. Los ensayos comienzan en agosto, donde todos los bailarines dedican largas horas perfeccionando sus piezas. Además, dedican una semana a trabajar únicamente en el programa.

Con todo ese trabajo en mente, Scrivner anima a la comunidad hispana a ver “El misterio de Navidad” y explorar la oferta diversa de otras producciones presentadas por Dramatic Truth. También quiere que todos sepan que Dramatic Truth tiene diversas oportunidades en las que las personas pueden involucrarse.

“Nos sentimos muy honrados de poder compartir uno de nuestros programas favoritos con ustedes”, dijo Scrivner. “Esta es una versión única de ‘El cascanueces’. Esperamos que usted y su familia puedan unirse a nosotros en esta temporada navideña para celebrar el verdadero significado de la Navidad. ¡Le deseamos a usted y a su familia una temporada llena de bendiciones y esperanza!”

El Teatro Goppert está ubicado en 11901 Wornall Road. Para obtener más información sobre las entradas y los horarios de “El misterio de Navidad”, visite https://www.dramatictruth.org/.