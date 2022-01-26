Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 03 • 01/20/22 – 01/26/22

In this issue

  • La revancha entre los Chiefs y los Bills está lista
  • Amarilis Valdez-Dempsey disfruta las recompensas que le da ser mentora
  • Seguro médico cubrirá las pruebas COVID

CDC issues new isolation guidelines

By Chara The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new isolation guidelines for people with COVID-19.“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly

Area food pantries ready to help

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many Kansas City area families.One way it has done so is with the increase in food insecurity. Because of job

