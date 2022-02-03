How to take care of your heart

Commentary by Chara

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, statistics show.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease killed 360,900 people in 2019. To avoid becoming another victim, you should take care of your heart.

Some tips to keep your heart in good shape, offered in observation of American Heart Month, include the following:

*Avoid smoking: Cigarettes damage your blood vessels, affect your blood pressure and heart rate. If you smoke, stop. If you are around people who smoke, avoid their second-hand smoke.

*Manage your stress: Stress can lead to other unhealthy habits such as overeating, physical inactivity and smoking.

*Exercise: Exercise at least 30 minutes a day to decrease your chances of developing heart disease. Activities can include a walk around your neighborhood or any other fun activity.

*Eat healthy: Include vegetables, fruits, legumes and proteins in your diet. Avoid large amounts of salt, sugar, saturated fat and drinking alcohol.

*Maintain a healthy weight: A healthy weight will help you feel better. If you are a woman, make sure your waist measures less than 35 inches. If you are man, make sure your waist measures less than 40 inches.

Cómo cuidar su corazón

Las enfermedades cardíacas son la principal causa de muerte en Estados Unidos, según muestran las estadísticas.

Según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades, las enfermedades cardíacas mataron a 360,900 personas en 2019. Para evitar convertirse en otra víctima, debe cuidar su corazón.

Algunos consejos para mantener su corazón en buena forma, ofrecidos en conmemoración del Mes Estadounidense del Corazón, incluyen los siguientes:

*Evite fumar: Los cigarrillos dañan los vasos sanguíneos, afectan la presión arterial y el ritmo cardíaco. Si fuma, deje de hacerlo. Si está cerca de personas que fuman, evite su humo de segunda mano.

*Controle su estrés: El estrés puede conducir a otros hábitos poco saludables, como comer en exceso, la inactividad física y el tabaquismo.

*Haga ejercicio: Hágalo por lo menos 30 minutos al día para disminuir sus posibilidades de desarrollar enfermedades del corazón. Las actividades pueden incluir un paseo por su vecindario o cualquier otra actividad divertida.

*Coma sano: Incluya verduras, frutas, legumbres y proteínas en su dieta. Evite grandes cantidades de sal, azúcar, grasas saturadas y beber alcohol.

*Mantenga un peso saludable: Un peso saludable le ayudará a sentirse mejor. Si es mujer, asegúrese de que su cintura mida menos de 35 pulgadas. Si es hombre, asegúrese de que su cintura mida menos de 40 pulgadas.