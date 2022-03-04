Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 09 • 09/03/22 – 03/09/22

In this issue
• Mes de la Historia de la Mujer
• González apoya a la comunidad a través de la fe y el voluntariado
• Wallace motivada a hacer más por la comunidad
Un vistazo a nuestro 2021 Esta última entrega de Voces Consulares de 2021 me da la oportunidad de compartirles un breve recuento del trabajo del
National Scholarship The Dream USFor high school or community college graduates. You need to have DACA or TPS or meet TheDream.US immigration eligibility criteria and
Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) Announces Holiday Hours at Kmart Vaccination Facility Now that Thanksgiving is over, everyone’s focusing on preparing for Christmas –
Tis the season for the common cold and influenza virus, aka, the flu. And now, cases of Covid are spiking locally and across the country.
By Alfonso Navarro-Bernachi You know where you live: address, zip code, county… but in regards to COVID-19, do you know where you really live?Last week
By CharaThe work ethic, dedication and behind-the-scenes work Tania Wallace (Casas) does at Guadalupe Centers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, has drawn notice.Those qualities helped
Gonzalez supports community through faith, volunteerism By Tere Siqueira Each March, to honor Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or
Cada mes de marzo, Estados Unidos, Australia y Gran Bretaña usan este mes para reflexionar y honrar las contribuciones de las mujeres a la historia